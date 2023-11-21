Black Friday sales are finally upon us, bringing with them massive discounts across multiple computer and tech items. One of the essential components of any gaming or productive setup is a mouse.

Buying yourself an above-average mouse will offer a noticeable uplift in gameplay and multitasking. Given the sheer volume of deals available, choosing the best mouse can be quite perplexing.

Fortunately, readers can refer to our list of recommended mouse deals below for an up-to-date source.

Best gaming mouse Black Friday deals

HyperX - Pulsefire Core Wired Optical Gaming Mouse

The HyperX Pulsefire Core (Image via Best Buy)

The HyperX Pulsefire Core is an excellent entry-level gaming mouse for its low MSRP of $29.99. The mouse is currently available at a $15 discount and is a steal at this price.

$14.99 at Best Buy

Logitech G203 Lightsync Wired Optical Gaming Mouse

The G203 Lightsync (Image via Amazon)

The Logitech G203 Lightsync is a great symmetrical mouse boasting a comfortable design and minimal RGB. The mouse is available at a $10 discount off its MSRP of $39.99.

$29.99 at Best Buy

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

The Razer DeathAdder Essential (Image via Amazon)

The Razer DeathAdder Essential is a fantastic entry-level option from Razer, possessing 5 buttons and mechanical switches. The gaming mouse is available at a $7.49 discount.

$22.00 on Amazon (White)

Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse

The G502 Hero is an excellent pick for this year's Black Friday (Image via Amazon)

The Logitech G502 Hero is an amazing wired gaming mouse, remaining a top pick to this day - despite its age. The mouse is available at a $10 discount.

$39.99 on Best Buy

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Gaming Mouse

The Corsair Scimitar (Image via Best Buy)

Corsair’s new Scimitar RGB Elite mouse is an excellent pick for MOBA players, owing to its 17 unique programmable buttons. This gaming mouse is at a whopping $30 discount off its MSRP.

$49.99 on Amazon

Best wireless mouse Black Friday deals

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

The G305 Lightspeed (Image via Best Buy)

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a great budget wireless gaming mouse, although it lacks the usual bells and whistles such as RGB and bluetooth connectivity. This entry-level mouse is available at a $15 discount.

$34.99 on Best Buy

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

The Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless (Image via Best Buy)

Corsair’s Harpoon RGB Wireless is another great entry-level gaming mouse, boasting RGB and multiple connectivity options. The mouse is available at a $20 discount on its MSRP.

$39.99 on Best Buy

Logitech PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming mouse

The Logitech PRO X Superlight is an excellent Black Friday pick (Image via Best Buy)

Logitech’s PRO X Superlight is one of the more premium options but is well worth the price for its superb weight distribution. It is available at a whopping $60 discount.

$99.99 on Best Buy

Best gaming mouse bundle Black Friday deals

SteelSeries Ultimate Gaming Bundle

The SteelSeries Ultimate Gaming bundle (Image via Amazon)

The SteelSeries Ultimate Gaming Bundle is a great way to kickstart your gaming setup for a relatively low price. The bundle includes an Arctis 1 Wireless Headset, an Apex 3 keyboard, a Rival 3 Wireless mouse, and a QcK mousepad.

It is available at a $22.52 discount.

$177.47 on Amazon

Logitech G213 Prodigy + G203 Wired Gaming Mouse + G335 Gaming Headset bundle

The Logitech gaming bundle (Image via Amazon)

This bundle of three items offers a gaming keyboard, mouse, and headset for a relatively affordable price. This entry-level setup is currently at a $75 discount, making it worth the money.

$104.97 on Amazon

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse + Powerplay Wireless Charging System

The G502 Logitech bundle (Image via Best Buy)

This particular bundle is a great way to complete your gaming mouse setup, owing to both the excellent G502 Lightspeed Wireless and its compatible Powerplay mousepad - allowing for an uninterrupted gaming experience. The bundle is at a whopping $80 discount off its MSRP.

$189.98 on Best Buy

For more Black Friday deals, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.