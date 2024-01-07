The 2024 tech lineup offers a captivating spectrum of the best Nikon cameras in the market, catering to diverse photographic aspirations and budgets. From professional-grade full-frame powerhouses to versatile APS-C options and user-friendly compacts, finding the best one to suit your needs can feel overwhelming.

Whether you're a seasoned pro chasing fleeting wildlife or a budding enthusiast capturing everyday moments, this guide will help you find the ideal Nikon device to unlock your photographic potential. We will talk about the five best Nikon cameras available right now, delving into their key features, pros and cons, and also cost.

Note: This list is not ranked in any particular order.

A look at the 5 best Nikon cameras in 2024

1) Nikon Z 9

One of the best Nikon cameras around - Nikon Z 9 (Image via Nikon)

The Nikon Z 9 is one of the best Nikon cameras available in the market right now. It utilize a mirrorless camera system, and is claimed to be the most powerful one ever made by the tech giant. This new flagship has exceptional subject tracking, making it extremely good for sports and wildlife photography.

Features Nikon Z 9 Sensor resolution 45.7 MP Kit lens 24-70mm f/2.8 S (not included with the camera) Continuous shooting 20 fps at 45.7 MP for up to 1000 Frames (Raw) 30 fps at 45.7 MP 120 fps at 11 MP Max. video resolution and framerate 8K/30fps, 4K/120fps, 1080p/120fps Price $5,499.95

Nikon claims to have the world's fastest still image from rate of 120fps. The 45.7MP full-frame stacked CMOS sensor, paired with features like 8K/30fps and 4K/120fps video recording, makes it a beast of a camera to capture stunning images and videos. The AE-AF calculations run at 120 cycles per second, letting you capture moving objects like birds with ease.

Ideal for: Action & sports, wildlife, professional photography.

Pros:

Blazing-fast speed and autofocus make it ideal for action and sports photography. Phenomenal image quality and video capabilities cater to professional needs. Robust weather sealing and ergonomic design ensure durability and comfort.

Cons:

The high price tag puts it out of reach for casual users. A large and heavy body might not be suitable for all travel photography.

Buy Nikon Z 9.

2) Nikon D850

One of the best Nikon cameras around - Nikon D850 (Image via Nikon)

When it comes to DSLRs, the best Nikon camera would be the D850. With multiple awards to back it's name, it truly shows how performance and resolution can go hand in hand to give out the best image and video quality possible.

Features Nikon D850 Sensor resolution 45.7 MP Kit lens AF-S NIKKOR 20mm f/1.8G ED AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G ED AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G Continuous shooting 7 fps Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/30fps, 1080p/60fps Price $2,799.95 (body only) $5,499.95 (filmmakers kit)

It has a 45.7MP BSI CMOS sensor and an EXPEED 5 image processor. When paired with the Nikkor lenses, this camera delivers peak performance and best quality images.

Ideal for: Landscapes, weddings, studio photography.

Pros:

High resolution for detailed images and fast-burst shooting. Excellent dynamic range and great battery life. It has a strong weather-sealed build.

Cons:

It is relatively slower than the Z 9. Does not have a built-in vertical grip. It has a larger and heavier body.

Buy Nikon D850.

3) Nikon Z 50

One of the best Nikon cameras around - Nikon Z 50 (Image via Nikon)

The Z 50 is the best Nikon camera for those looking for a compact everyday companion. It is small, but packs a big punch. Despite its size, it offers the widest mount, thus increasing the focus speed, sharpeness, low-light performance and more. The flip-down screen makes it perfect for everyday carry and vlogging.

Features Nikon Z 50 Sensor resolution 20.9 MP Kit lens 16-50mm VR Continuous shooting 11 fps (full quality) 30 fps (8 MP) Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/30fps, 1080p/120fps Price $859.95 (body only) $999.95 (16-50mm VR Kit)

The Z 50 features a 20.9MP APS-C sensor, 11fps continuous shooting, tilting touchscreen LCD, and an electronic viewfinder that make it ideal for content creators. The user-interfeace on the camera is relatively easy to operate, and it is thus a camera that caters to the needs of professionals and beginners alike.

Ideal for: Travel, everyday photography, vlogging.

Pros:

Affordable and compact, making it a great travel companion. User-friendly features and tilting screen simplify vlogging and everyday photography.

Cons:

Limited advanced features and smaller sensor compared to full-frame options. Optional electronic viewfinder adds to the cost.

Buy Nikon Z 50.

4) Nikon Z 7II

One of the best Nikon cameras around - Nikon Z 7II (Image via Nikon)

The Z 7II is one of the best Nikon cameras for proffesional/enthusiast use. It is one of the first from the company to feature two EXPEED 6 processors, and is extremely versatile and well-built. You can also attach the Mount Adapter FTZ to this Nikon camera and make it compatible with the NIKKOR F-Mount lenses. In this manner, it lets you explore as much as you want in the lens department.

Features Nikon Z 7II Sensor resolution 45.7 MP Kit lens NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Continuous shooting 10 fps Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/60fps, 1080p/120fps Price $2,799.95 (body only) $3,399.95 (24-70mm Lens Kit)

The Z 7II has a 45.7MP full-frame sensor, 4K/60fps video, and an ISO range of 64 to 25,600. With 10 fps continuous shooting and subject tracking, it makes a perfect companion for fast action photography. It has a sturdy weather-sealed design.

Ideal for: Landscapes, portraits, travel photography.

Pros:

High-resolution sensor captures intricate details in landscapes and portraits. 4K/60fps video opens creative possibilities for travel videography.

Cons:

Slower than Z 9 and limited to 4K/60fps recording time. No built-in vertical grip might be inconvenient for some.

Buy Nikon Z 7II.

5) Nikon Z fc

One of the best Nikon cameras around - Nikon Z fc (Image via Nikon)

The Nikon Z fc is the best Nikon camera for those looking for a retro style model with modern features. It is very popular among vloggers and videographers, thanks to it's video capabilies. The Z fc also comes in various colour combinations, thus letting you personalise it to your liking.

Features Nikon Z fc Sensor resolution 20.9 MP Kit lens NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) Continuous shooting 11 fps Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/30fps, 1080p/120fps Price $959.95 (body only) $1,099.95 (16-50mm Kit) $1,199.95 (28mm Kit)

The Z fc has a retro rangefinder design with dedicated dials and physical controls. It provides mechanical controls for features like shutter speed, ISO, and exposure. The 20.9MP APS-C CMOS sensor, paired with 4K/30fps video recording with in-camera image stabilization, makes it one of the best Nikon cameras around and an amazing vlogging companion.

Ideal for: Street photography, fashion, vlogging.

Pros:

Stylish design and intuitive manual controls appeal to photography enthusiasts. Compact and lightweight, making it perfect for travel and vlogging. Excellent image quality and video capabilities for everyday use.

Cons:

Limited autofocus performance compared to the Z9. While user-friendly, its manual controls may seem intimidating to beginners. Electronic viewfinder is optional and sold separately.

Buy Nikon Z fc.

Conclusion

Nikon has been making top-tier cameras for a long time now. With the number of options available now, it can be a daunting task to choose the right one. This article discussed the five best Nikon cameras available and listed out its key features that set them apart from the large number of cameras in the market today.

Remember, the best camera is ultimately the one that perfectly complements your skills, budget, and photographic aspirations. It is important to fully do your research before investing in an expensive companion. We hope this article gave you a clear idea, helping you choose the right camera for you future ventures.