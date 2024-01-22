Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are fantastic graphics cards for playing Palworld, the latest action-adventure survival game that has taken the internet by storm. The title isn't super demanding on PC and can run on some modest entry-level hardware without major hiccups. However, higher framerates are necessary if you want a decent experience.

Manually fine-tuning the settings can be a bit difficult, especially for those who want to play the game without spending much time in the pause menu. In this guide, we will list a cheat sheet for the 60-class cards from the last generation.

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The Nvidia RTX 3060 12 GB is capable enough of playing Palworld (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3060 has been designed for 1080p gaming, and we recommend that Palworld players stick to this resolution as well. With a mix of high and epic settings applied, the game looks quite decent on this graphics card while pumping out a bunch of frames that deliver smooth gameplay.

Although DLSS isn't absolutely necessary, we recommend setting it to Quality to maintain 60+ FPS in every scenario. This will deliver a stutter-free experience. Given how good Nvidia's upscaling formula has gotten, you can't tell the difference in image quality in the game.

The best settings combination for the 3060 is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The 3060 Ti packs more rendering power than the 3060 (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is slightly more capable than its non-Ti sibling. The graphics card can handle some titles at 1440p, including Palworld. The graphics card packs enough horsepower to handle the title at High and Epic settings without major performance hiccups. We recommend keeping DLSS in Quality for the best experience without frame drops.

The best settings list for this graphics card in Palworld is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

For the bottom line, Palworld isn't a super demanding game. Even last-gen hardware like the 3060 and 3060 Ti can play it at high framerates without major compromises to the graphics settings.