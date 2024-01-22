Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are decent GPUs for playing Palworld. They were launched as 4K gaming graphics cards in the Ampere lineup. Despite being replaced by newer alternatives, they continue to be capable enough of handling most modern releases at high resolutions without major performance issues.

We recommend a few settings tweaks to maintain stable framerates in the game. Going through them manually can be a bit cumbersome. Hence, we will list the best combinations for the 3080 and 3080 in this article.

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is a capable GPU for playing Palworld (Image via Nvidia)

Both the Nvidia RTX 3080 10 and 12 GB cards were launched for 4K gaming, and they easily live up to this promise in Palworld with minor tweaks. We recommend a mix of high and epic settings in the title for the best framerates at UHD resolutions. Besides, setting DLSS to Quality will help with frame drops and stutters.

We recommend the following graphics settings for the 3080 in the new survival title from Pocket Pair:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics card can handle Palworld like a charm (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is considerably more powerful than the original variant thanks to the extra hardware Team Green has packed the card with. The GPU can easily handle Palworld at 4K without major hiccups at the highest settings. However, we recommend cranking down a few settings to High for the best experience. Besides, setting DLSS to Quality helps maintain high FPS but isn't necessary if you want the best visuals.

Below is a detailed settings list for the graphics card:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Overall, the 3080 and 3080 Ti can play every modern release at high resolutions and framerates without hiccups. These are some of the highest-end cards you can get on the market. Hence, playing not-so-demanding titles like Palworld will be a breeze. With the above settings applied, you can expect superb framerates.