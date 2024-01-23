Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are the latest 1440p gaming video cards from Team Green. Both pack enough horsepower to run the latest games in the market like Palworld. You can expect sky-high framerates in not-so-demanding titles like Pocket Pair's survival action-adventure without any major compromises to the visuals.

This guide lists the best graphics settings combination for the Ada cards that ensure the best experience. We are primarily aiming for a balance between crisp 1440p visuals and high framerates above 60.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

Packaging of the Nvidia RTX 4070 (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 4070 was launched for 1440p gaming without compromises, and we recommend you stick to this resolution in Palworld for the best experience. A mix of High and Epic settings works best for the video card. This ensures it keeps the framerates high.

Unfortunately, Palworld doesn't support DLSS 3, one of the biggest pros of the new Ada cards. It ships with DLSS 2, which we recommend setting to Quality in order to avoid any major frame drops.

Here are the detailed settings for the 70-class graphics card:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: Epic

Epic Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: Epic

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

The 4070 Super is the latest 1440p gaming card from Nvidia (Image via Best Buy)

The new 4070 Super is slightly more powerful than its older sibling thanks to the extra hardware Nvidia has paired it with. This makes it a fantastic option for a high refresh rate gaming at 1440p and 4K. However, we recommend you stick QHD in Palworld for a good mix of framerates and performance.

A similar mix of High and Epic settings works best for this game. Moreover, you can turn off DLSS 2 with this GPU thanks to its extra horsepower. This ensures the game looks crisper and sharper.

Here are the complete settings recommendations for the 4070 Super:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: Epic

Epic Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: Epic

DLSS

DLSS: Off

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Overall, the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are some of the most powerful graphics cards in the market. Playing the latest titles with them is a breeze, especially if they are not so demanding like Palworld. With the above settings applied, you can enjoy a superb experience in the survival game.