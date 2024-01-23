Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and the new 4070 Ti Super are some of the fastest GPUs in the market. They are marketed as 1440p graphics cards but are quite capable at 4K resolutions. Especially in well-optimized titles like Palworld, you can expect massive framerates even at UHD resolutions. This is primarily because of the hardware that Team Green has bundled these GPUs with.

In this guide, we will go over the best Palworld graphics settings for the two 4070 Ti cards.

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The MSI Gaming X variant of the RTX 4070 Ti (Image via Amazon)

Nvidia has announced the discontinuation of the RTX 4070 Ti following the launch of the $799 Super variant. Although the original card will be taken off shelves next week, you can still expect to find it for a few months at every leading retail store until stock runs out.

For now, if you have one of these cards, resort to a mix of High and Epic settings at 4K in Palworld for the best experience. The game looks quite good with a mix of these graphics options applied. Moreover, setting DLSS to Quality helps avoid frame drops even in the most demanding areas.

The detailed settings list for the GPU is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super

The 4070 Ti Super is a capable GPU for Palworld (Image via Nvidia)

The new 4070 Ti Super is even more capable at 4K resolutions thanks to its hardware updates and extra VRAM. The graphics card is much faster than the last-gen RTX 3090 Ti and gets close to the RX 7900 XT. This means you can crank up the settings in Palworld close to the maximum possible without losing out on performance.

We recommend a mix of High and Epic settings with this card as well. You can turn off DLSS, however. The detailed settings combination is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: Epic

Epic Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: Epic

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Both the 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super are capable enough of handling most video games at high resolutions and frame rates. With the above settings applied, Palworld runs like a charm on the video cards. You can expect high framerates at 4K with little to no frame drops.