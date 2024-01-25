Best Palworld graphics settings for Steam Deck

The Steam Deck can play Palworld with a few tweaks to its settings. The new survival action-adventure title isn't very demanding on hardware, which is good news for fans of Valve's handheld. The gaming device doesn't pack a lot of computing prowess and falters when running demanding releases. This isn't the case with Palworld since it's low poly and runs up to 60 FPS out of the box.

However, you need to resort to some compromises to maintain a high framerate on the device. Without sufficient fine-tuning, frame drops and stutters may destroy the experience.

Best Palworld graphics settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck

30 FPS isn't hard to hit in Palworld. You can play the game at nearly the highest settings on the Deck while still hitting this framerate consistently. For the most part, 30 FPS will be more than enough in this title, given it's a survival action adventure without any fast-paced action.

We recommend the High settings in Palworld for the best experience. The game only supports Nvidia DLSS, and the Steam Deck loses out on the upscaling formula, which could have helped deliver some extra frames. Thus, cranking down the settings to High works best.

The detailed settings list for Palworld is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1200 x 800

1200 x 800 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: N/A

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Best Palworld graphics settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck

60 FPS in Palworld isn't hard to hit. You need to sacrifice the visual settings a bit to get the extra smoothness. We recommend a mix of low and medium settings in the game for the best experience. Again, the lack of support for any upscaling formulas makes it a bit hard to hit high framerates since you must focus on cranking down the visuals.

The Steam Deck isn't the fastest piece of hardware in the market. Most games on the device run at low framerates. Hopefully, the rumored Steam Deck 2 can fix it.

However, with the above tweaks applied, Palworld is quite smooth. This makes it one of the very few popular video games that is completely playable on the handheld.