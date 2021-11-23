×
5 best PC gaming controllers in 2021

An Xbox Elite Series 2 controller via xbox.com
An Xbox Elite Series 2 controller via xbox.com
Aratrik Debnath
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 23, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Listicle

While there's no denying that mouse and keyboard are clear winners when compared to PC gaming controllers, sometimes there is that certain itch that can't be scratched without the joy of a joystick.

The majority of platformers like Cuphead, Hollow Knight, Inside, Little Nightmares, and sports franchise games like WWE, FIFA, PES, UFC, NBA are just way better experienced with a controller.

What to look for when buying PC gaming controllers

1) Build quality and Ergonomics

Build quality should be given top priority as you will be regularly interacting with (or more like mashing) the buttons, and if the structural integrity of the buttons or the controller falters then there goes that well-timed double jump.

Also, a good controller should be ergonomic as to not cause any palm/finger fatigue over long periods of use.

2) Size & Shape

This is another major factor. Just like a mouse, a controller should fit well and properly in our palms or we will be more focused on fidgeting the controller than on hitting that perfect volley shot.

3) Latency

If a certain controller has wireless/Bluetooth capabilities, then the latency of the device needs to be taken into consideration.

4) Stick Layout

Stick layout refers to the physical arrangement of the sticks, that is whether the PC gaming controller has Xbox-like in layout or Playstation-like.

PS4 and Xbox One controller via pinterest.com
PS4 and Xbox One controller via pinterest.com

Best PC Gaming Controllers to buy

5) Logitech F710 Wireless Gamepad

Logitech F710 gamepad via amazon.com
Logitech F710 gamepad via amazon.com
BrandLogitech
ConnectivityWired/Wireless 2.4ghz
Stick layoutPlayStation Styled
Price$29.99 (MRP $49.99)

Pros:

  • Budget Friendly
  • Wired + Wireless

Cons:

  • The PlayStation Layout can be offsetting for Xbox players

Buy this PC gaming controller here.

4) PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced

PowerA Spectra Enhanced via amazon.com
PowerA Spectra Enhanced via amazon.com
BrandPowerA
ConnectivityWired
Stick LayoutXbox Styled
Price$39.88 (MRP $44.99)

Pros:

  • Addressable RGB!!
  • Braided Cable

Cons:

  • Wired

Buy this PC gaming controller here.

3) Microsoft Xbox One Controller

Xbox One Controller via xbox.com
Xbox One Controller via xbox.com
BrandMicrosoft
ConnectivityWired/Wireless/Bluetooth
Stick layoutXbox Styled
Price$75.95

Pros:

  • It's an official XBOX controller
  • Premium Build Quality
  • Wired/Wireless/Bluetooth

Cons:

None

Buy this PC gaming controller here.

2) Razer Wolverine Ultimate

Razer Wolverine Ultimate via amazon.com
Razer Wolverine Ultimate via amazon.com
BrandRazer
ConnectivityWired
Stick layoutXbox Styled
Price$99.99 (MRP $159.99)

Pros:

  • Premium Build Quality
  • Swappable Thumbsticks and D-pad
  • Integrated Media Dock
  • Glorious RGB with Razer Chroma support
  • Extra remappable triggers on the back

Cons:

  • Wired

Buy this PC gaming controller here.

1) Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller via amazon.com
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller via amazon.com
BrandMicrosoft
ConnectivityWired/Bluetooth
Stick LayoutXbox Styled
Price$169.99 (MRP $179.99)

Pros:

  • The best version of an Xbox controller
  • Swappable thumbsticks and D-pad
  • Wired + Bluetooth connectivity
  • Extra remappable paddles on the back

Cons:

  • Quite Heavy
  • Quite Overpriced

Buy this PC gaming controller here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
