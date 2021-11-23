5 best PC gaming controllers in 2021

While there's no denying that mouse and keyboard are clear winners when compared to PC gaming controllers, sometimes there is that certain itch that can't be scratched without the joy of a joystick.
The majority of platformers like Cuphead, Hollow Knight, Inside, Little Nightmares, and sports franchise games like WWE, FIFA, PES, UFC, NBA are just way better experienced with a controller.
What to look for when buying PC gaming controllers
1) Build quality and Ergonomics
Build quality should be given top priority as you will be regularly interacting with (or more like mashing) the buttons, and if the structural integrity of the buttons or the controller falters then there goes that well-timed double jump.
Also, a good controller should be ergonomic as to not cause any palm/finger fatigue over long periods of use.
2) Size & Shape
This is another major factor. Just like a mouse, a controller should fit well and properly in our palms or we will be more focused on fidgeting the controller than on hitting that perfect volley shot.
3) Latency
If a certain controller has wireless/Bluetooth capabilities, then the latency of the device needs to be taken into consideration.
4) Stick Layout
Stick layout refers to the physical arrangement of the sticks, that is whether the PC gaming controller has Xbox-like in layout or Playstation-like.
Best PC Gaming Controllers to buy
5) Logitech F710 Wireless Gamepad
Pros:
- Budget Friendly
- Wired + Wireless
Cons:
- The PlayStation Layout can be offsetting for Xbox players
4) PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced
Pros:
- Addressable RGB!!
- Braided Cable
Cons:
- Wired
3) Microsoft Xbox One Controller
Pros:
- It's an official XBOX controller
- Premium Build Quality
- Wired/Wireless/Bluetooth
Cons:
None
2) Razer Wolverine Ultimate
Pros:
- Premium Build Quality
- Swappable Thumbsticks and D-pad
- Integrated Media Dock
- Glorious RGB with Razer Chroma support
- Extra remappable triggers on the back
Cons:
- Wired
1) Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller
Pros:
- The best version of an Xbox controller
- Swappable thumbsticks and D-pad
- Wired + Bluetooth connectivity
- Extra remappable paddles on the back
Cons:
- Quite Heavy
- Quite Overpriced
