5 best PC gaming controllers in 2021

While there's no denying that mouse and keyboard are clear winners when compared to PC gaming controllers, sometimes there is that certain itch that can't be scratched without the joy of a joystick.

The majority of platformers like Cuphead, Hollow Knight, Inside, Little Nightmares, and sports franchise games like WWE, FIFA, PES, UFC, NBA are just way better experienced with a controller.

What to look for when buying PC gaming controllers

1) Build quality and Ergonomics

Build quality should be given top priority as you will be regularly interacting with (or more like mashing) the buttons, and if the structural integrity of the buttons or the controller falters then there goes that well-timed double jump.

Also, a good controller should be ergonomic as to not cause any palm/finger fatigue over long periods of use.

2) Size & Shape

This is another major factor. Just like a mouse, a controller should fit well and properly in our palms or we will be more focused on fidgeting the controller than on hitting that perfect volley shot.

3) Latency

If a certain controller has wireless/Bluetooth capabilities, then the latency of the device needs to be taken into consideration.

4) Stick Layout

Stick layout refers to the physical arrangement of the sticks, that is whether the PC gaming controller has Xbox-like in layout or Playstation-like.

Best PC Gaming Controllers to buy

5) Logitech F710 Wireless Gamepad

Brand Logitech Connectivity Wired/Wireless 2.4ghz Stick layout PlayStation Styled Price $29.99 (MRP $49.99)

Pros:

Budget Friendly

Wired + Wireless

Cons:

The PlayStation Layout can be offsetting for Xbox players

4) PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced

Brand PowerA Connectivity Wired Stick Layout Xbox Styled Price $39.88 (MRP $44.99)

Pros:

Addressable RGB!!

Braided Cable

Cons:

Wired

3) Microsoft Xbox One Controller

Brand Microsoft Connectivity Wired/Wireless/Bluetooth Stick layout Xbox Styled Price $75.95

Pros:

It's an official XBOX controller

Premium Build Quality

Wired/Wireless/Bluetooth

Cons:

None

2) Razer Wolverine Ultimate

Brand Razer Connectivity Wired Stick layout Xbox Styled Price $99.99 (MRP $159.99)

Pros:

Premium Build Quality

Swappable Thumbsticks and D-pad

Integrated Media Dock

Glorious RGB with Razer Chroma support

Extra remappable triggers on the back

Cons:

Wired

1) Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

Brand Microsoft Connectivity Wired/Bluetooth Stick Layout Xbox Styled Price $169.99 (MRP $179.99)

Pros:

The best version of an Xbox controller

Swappable thumbsticks and D-pad

Wired + Bluetooth connectivity

Extra remappable paddles on the back

Cons:

Quite Heavy

Quite Overpriced

