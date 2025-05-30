  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best PC Optimization Guide for Elden Ring Nightreign

Best PC Optimization Guide for Elden Ring Nightreign

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 30, 2025 07:14 GMT
PC Optimization Guide for Elden Ring Nightreign
Elden Ring Nightreign is the latest addition to the Souls-like catalogue (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Nightreign's PC port might be one of FromSoftware's best offerings to the platform in recent years, as it runs quite well with no notable performance problems. However, changing certain settings can allow you to run the game more efficiently, as well as reduce the chance of any performance issues arising during your expeditions in the Lands Between.

This article will provide you with an optimization guide for the PC version of Elden Ring Nightreign.

PC Optimization settings for Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring: Nightreign PC Settings (Image via FromSoftware)
Elden Ring: Nightreign PC Settings (Image via FromSoftware)

Optimizing the game for your PC is a much-needed process that can improve stability and performance during your playtime. While Elden Ring: Nightreign's PC port is one of the most optimized games from FromSoftware, there might be a few hiccups that you can smoothen out by tweaking the settings a little bit.

also-read-trending Trending

Here is a chart on how you should optimize your settings based on how you want the game to look and perform.

Graphics Settings

Low

Recommended

Ultra

Texture Quality

Medium

High

Very High

Antialiasing Quality

Medium

High

Very High

SSAO

Low

Medium

Very High

Depth of Field

Medium

High

Very High

Motion Blur

Off

Off

Off

Shadow Quality

Medium

Medium

Very High

Lighting Quality


Medium

High

Very High

Effects Quality

Medium

High

Very High

Volumetric Lighting

Low

High

Very High

Reflection Quality

Medium

High

Very High

Water Surface Quality

Medium

High

Very High

Shader Quality


Medium

High

Very High

Global Illumination Quality

High

High

Very High

Grass Quality

Medium

High

Very High

It is recommended that you install the game on an SSD as it improves the performance and loads the game up quickly.

Elden Ring Nightreign PC system requirements

Below you can find a list of the minimum and recommended system requirements that you will need to run Elden Ring Nightreign on your PC and take the fight to the Nightlords.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-10600 / AMD RYZEN 5 5500
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 30 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega-56 8GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 30 GB available space

Elden Ring: Nightreign is a new multiplayer co-op-focused experience from FromSoftware that is part of the company's Souls-like catalogue. The game has released globally and you will be able to purchase it on your preffered platforms.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications