Best PC Optimization Guide for Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign's PC port might be one of FromSoftware's best offerings to the platform in recent years, as it runs quite well with no notable performance problems. However, changing certain settings can allow you to run the game more efficiently, as well as reduce the chance of any performance issues arising during your expeditions in the Lands Between.

This article will provide you with an optimization guide for the PC version of Elden Ring Nightreign.

PC Optimization settings for Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring: Nightreign PC Settings (Image via FromSoftware)

Optimizing the game for your PC is a much-needed process that can improve stability and performance during your playtime. While Elden Ring: Nightreign's PC port is one of the most optimized games from FromSoftware, there might be a few hiccups that you can smoothen out by tweaking the settings a little bit.

Trending

Here is a chart on how you should optimize your settings based on how you want the game to look and perform.

Graphics Settings Low Recommended Ultra Texture Quality Medium High Very High Antialiasing Quality Medium High Very High SSAO Low Medium Very High Depth of Field Medium High Very High Motion Blur Off Off Off Shadow Quality Medium Medium Very High Lighting Quality

Medium High Very High Effects Quality Medium High Very High Volumetric Lighting Low High Very High Reflection Quality Medium High Very High Water Surface Quality Medium High Very High Shader Quality

Medium High Very High Global Illumination Quality High High Very High Grass Quality Medium High Very High

It is recommended that you install the game on an SSD as it improves the performance and loads the game up quickly.

Elden Ring Nightreign PC system requirements

Below you can find a list of the minimum and recommended system requirements that you will need to run Elden Ring Nightreign on your PC and take the fight to the Nightlords.

Minimum Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-10600 / AMD RYZEN 5 5500

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega-56 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space

Elden Ring: Nightreign is a new multiplayer co-op-focused experience from FromSoftware that is part of the company's Souls-like catalogue. The game has released globally and you will be able to purchase it on your preffered platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More