Best PC Optimization Guide for Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign's PC port might be one of FromSoftware's best offerings to the platform in recent years, as it runs quite well with no notable performance problems. However, changing certain settings can allow you to run the game more efficiently, as well as reduce the chance of any performance issues arising during your expeditions in the Lands Between.
This article will provide you with an optimization guide for the PC version of Elden Ring Nightreign.
PC Optimization settings for Elden Ring Nightreign
Optimizing the game for your PC is a much-needed process that can improve stability and performance during your playtime. While Elden Ring: Nightreign's PC port is one of the most optimized games from FromSoftware, there might be a few hiccups that you can smoothen out by tweaking the settings a little bit.
Here is a chart on how you should optimize your settings based on how you want the game to look and perform.
It is recommended that you install the game on an SSD as it improves the performance and loads the game up quickly.
Elden Ring Nightreign PC system requirements
Below you can find a list of the minimum and recommended system requirements that you will need to run Elden Ring Nightreign on your PC and take the fight to the Nightlords.
Minimum Requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10600 / AMD RYZEN 5 5500
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 30 GB available space
Recommended Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega-56 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 30 GB available space
Elden Ring: Nightreign is a new multiplayer co-op-focused experience from FromSoftware that is part of the company's Souls-like catalogue. The game has released globally and you will be able to purchase it on your preffered platforms.