9 best prebuilt gaming PCs to buy this Cyber Monday

Prebuilt gaming PCs are available for steal deals this Cyber Monday. Most major system integrators, including HP Omen, CyberPowerPC, iBuyPower, and Skytech, have discounted their systems, making them a worthwhile upgrade this Holiday season.

The best deals on capable gaming PCs start from around $500, the price of a modern console. Those eyeing one of the latest offerings from these companies should act fast during this Cyber Monday, as most deals will be gone by Tuesday.

We have scoured the internet for the best deals on pre-builts, and in this piece, we will list the best options to choose from while shopping this Cyber Monday. We will list options from varying price points to choose from based on your preferences and budget.

Best prebuilt gaming PC under $800 this Cyber Monday

1) HP Omen 25L Core i3+GTX 1660 Super ($549.99)

The HP Omen 25L is a compact and budget gaming system built for casual players. The system has been discounted from around $700 to just $549.99.

Do note that it doesn't pack the latest and most powerful hardware, making playing the latest titles a bit difficult. However, given its affordable price tag, it is mentioned in this list.

HP Omen 25L CPU Intel Core i3-13100F GPU Nvidia GTX 1660 Super RAM 8 GB DDR5 SSD 512 GB

The HP Omen 25L features a Core i3-13100F, a new Raptor Lake chip that should deliver competent single-core performance in video games. The system is based on the GTX 1660 Super graphics card and ships with 8 GB of DDR5 memory.

In terms of storage options, you get a 512 GB SSD. All of this is upgradeable, meaning you can add extra memory and storage as per your use case.

Pros

The HP Omen 25L is super affordable at just $549.99. The system is compact and minimalist. Gamers get the latest i3-13100F chip, which is superb for budget gaming.

Cons

The GTX 1660 Super isn't the latest and falters even at 1080p. Only 8 GB of RAM can be problematic for multi-tasking and heavy video games.

2) CyberPowerPC Gaming Master Ryzen 5 5500+RTX 3060 ($719.99)

The CyberPowerPC Gaming Master is a popular budget gaming prebuilt machine. The last-gen variant in the lineup has been handsomely discounted this Cyber Monday season, making it an option to consider if you are on a tight budget.

CyberPowerPC Gaming Master CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5500 GPU Nvidia RTX 3060 RAM 16 GB DDR4 SSD 1 TB

The specific variant currently available for $720 on Best Buy packs a Ryzen 5 5500 and an RTX 3060. The machine also features 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB NVMe drive, making it ideal for multitasking and productivity workloads.

Pros

The CyberPowerPC Gaming Master RTX 3060 is quite affordable at just $719.99. You get ray tracing and DLSS 2 support with this pre-built. The system features 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

Cons

It is based on the Ryzen 5 5500, which isn't the best option for the RTX 3060. The system is locked to DDR4 and AM4, which limits upgradeability.

3) CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Ryzen 5 5600G+RX 6600 ($779.99)

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Master is an all-AMD system built for 1080p gaming. The pre-built generally sells for around $1,199. However, this Cyber Monday, it is being offered for $779, making it a deal worth considering. The PC features a decently capable processor and the AMD RX 6600 graphics card.

CyberPower Gamer Master CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600G GPU AMD Radeon RX 6600 RAM 8 GB DDR4 SSD 500 GB NVMe

However, gamers are limited to just 8 GB of RAM and 500 GB of SSD with this machine. This can be severely limiting, given the graphics card and the CPU the Gamer Master packs. Thus, we recommend picking up another 8 GB memory stick for the best experience.

Pros

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Master features the Ryzen 5 5600 G and AMD RX 6600. The machine is quite affordable at just $779.

Cons

CyberPowerPC has skimped on memory and storage. Just 8 GB of RAM and 500 GB of storage isn't enough. The machine is limited to the AM4 platform and DDR4 memory like the listing above, which limits upgradeability.

Best prebuilt gaming PC under $1500 this Cyber Monday

1) Skytech Gaming - Shadow 4 i5-13400F+RTX 4060 ($999.99)

The Skytech Gaming Shadow 4 is a superb deal under $1,500 this Cyber Monday. The machine is based on the latest hardware from Intel and Nvidia, meaning you will get the latest features like improved single-core performance, path tracing support, frame generation, and more.

It is currently available for just $1,000 at Best Buy, making it a decent buy for the features.

Skytech Gaming Shadow 4 CPU Intel Core i5-13400F GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 RAM 16 GB DDR4 SSD 1 TB NVMe

The Gaming Shadow 4 is based on the Intel Core i5-13400F and the Nvidia RTX 4060, which are plenty for the latest video games. The system also packs 16 GB of memory and 1 TB of NVMe SSD, making it decent for multitasking and playing heavy games.

Pros

The Skytech Gaming Shadow 4 packs a Raptor Lake CPU and RTX 40 series GPU. The RTX 4060 GPU supports frame generation and ray tracing. The system features 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD.

Cons

The system is limited to DDR4 memory, which isn't the fastest.

2) CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Ryzen 7 7700+ RTX 4060 Ti ($1,029.99)

Some of the latest CyberPowerPC Gamer Master systems are a superb deal under $1,500. Best Buy is currently offering a PC with the RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB GPU for just $1,029, making it one of the best value-for-money deals this Cyber Monday sale.

CyberPower Gamer Master CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7700 GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti RAM 16 GB DDR4 SSD 2 TB

The best feature of the deal is the 2 TB NVMe SSD, which will allow you to store as many games as you want. The PC case is white, which adds to the aesthetics. You get the RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB graphics card and the powerful Ryzen 7 7700.

The system is based on the latest hardware, which helps future-proof the rig and allows upgrades later down the line.

Pros

The CyberPowerPC rig features the powerful Ryzen 7 7700 and RTX 4060 Ti. You get a 2 TB NVMe SSD with the pre-built. At $1,029, it is competitively priced.

Cons

The system skimps on cooling performance.

3) HP OMEN 45L Gaming Desktop i7-12700K+RTX 4070 ($1,499.99)

The HP Omen 45L gaming desktops target the mid-premium segment with liquid cooling, RGB components, and a premium look. One of the latest systems with the RTX 4070 GPU and an Alder Lake CPU has been lucratively discounted this Cyber Monday.

HP Omen 45L CPU Intel Core i7-12700K GPU Nvidia RTX 4070 RAM 16 GB DDR4 SSD 1 TB

The 45L system packs the Intel Core i7-12700K CPU. You get the powerful RTX 4070 GPU on a budget, which means HP has cut some corners in other components to hit the price tag. You also get DDR4 memory, which limits performance and upgradeability.

Pros

The HP 45L gaming system features the powerful RTX 4070 gaming system. The PC packs 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage.

Cons

The Intel Core i7-12700K isn't the latest chip in the market. You get DDR4 memory with the system, which isn't ideal given the price tag.

Best prebuilt gaming PC under $2000 this Cyber Monday

1) Skytech Gaming Chronos 2 i7-13700F+RTX 4070 ($1,599.99)

The Skytech Gaming Chronos 2 is a superb gaming rig for under $2,000. The system features a powerful Raptor Lake CPU and the RTX 4070 GPU for just $1,599, making it one of the best high-end desktop PC deals this Cyber Monday. The PC also features ample RGB and room for future upgrades, making it one of the best options for enthusiasts.

Skytech Gaming Chronos 2 CPU Intel Core i7-13700F GPU Nvidia RTX 4070 RAM 32 GB DDR5 SSD 1 TB NVMe

The system is decked out with the Core i7-13700F CPU and 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM. On top of this, you also get 1 TB NVMe storage. The 4070 is powerful for playing the latest video games without hiccups for years. It features 12 GB of memory and support for the latest tech, like frame generation and path tracing.

Pros

The Skytech system features a powerful Core i7 processor and the RTX 4070 GPU. You get 32 GB of DDR5 RAM with the PC.

Cons

RGB lights aren't customizable.

2) Skytech Siege Gaming PC Ryzen 7 5800X+RTX 4070 Ti ($1,599)

The Skytech Siege Gaming PC is another superb deal for those who want to maximize the graphics rendering power of their PC for $1600 this Cyber Monday.

The system is based on the RTX 4070 Ti, which is a behemoth of gaming GPU today. However, to hit the same price tag, Skytech has skimped on the CPU, opting for a last-gen Ryzen 7 5800X processor. Although the chip is powerful, it is nowhere close to the i7-13700F in the system listed above.

Skytech Siege gaming desktop CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800X GPU Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti RAM 16 GB DDR4 SSD 1 TB NVMe

The iBuyPower Y40 machine also packs 16 GB of DDR RAM, 1 TB of storage, a 360mm liquid AIO, and an 850W PCIe 5.0 PSU. It is built with future upgradeability in mind, meaning you can bump up the storage and the CPU anytime in the future.

Pros

The Skytech Siege gaming PC features the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU. The system is packed with a 360mm liquid AIO and an 850W PCIe 5.0 PSU.

Cons

The Ryzen 7 5800X isn't the latest in the market and is based on the dead AM4 platform. The system only ships with 16 GB of DDR4 memory, which is not enough, given the price tag.

2) iBuyPower Y40 311A Gaming Desktop Ryzen 7 7700X+RTX 4070 Ti ($1,749)

The iBuyPower Y40 311A is a superb deal under $2,000. It is based on the same RTX 4070 Ti GPU as the system above. But every other aspect of the machine has been upgraded to the latest standards, making it worth considering for about $150 more. Currently, Walmart is stocking the machine for $1,749. It has been discounted by almost $500 this Cyber Monday.

iBuyPower Y40 311A CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7700X GPU Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti RAM 32 GB DDR5 SSD 1 TB NVMe + 1 TB HDD

The machine features the powerful Ryzen 7 7700X processor, which we found wickedly fast in our review. Moreover, it is stacked with 32 GB of DDR5 memory and 2 TB of total storage, 1 TB of which is an NVMe SSD, and the other terabyte is HDD.

Pros

The iBuyPower Y40 311A packs a powerful CPU and GPU. You get 32 GB of DDR5 memory and 2 TB of storage with the machine. It is based on the popular Hyte Y40 case.

Cons

The pre-built is a bit on the expensive side. It packs a 1 TB HDD, which can only be used as mass storage.

If you are looking for a gaming machine this Cyber Monday, you are in luck. The massive deals are worth every penny. Some options listed above have been discounted by as much as $500, and we doubt they will be as cheap anytime soon.