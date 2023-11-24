Best PS5 Black Friday deals today (24th November): Lowest prices and combos

The Black Friday sale is live at almost all major retailers, giving players access to some of the best deals when it comes to gaming-related hardware, PC peripherals, and more. Among the most wish-listed and sought-after commodities during the annual Black Friday sales are usually gaming consoles, especially ones from PlayStation and Nintendo.

The PS5, in particular, is getting some of the best deals during the Black Friday sales, bringing its price down to almost $300-$400 bracket at some retailers. The PlayStation 5 is fairly new and is considered the best when it comes to the current generation of consoles.

As such, it's no surprise that most players are looking forward to grabbing one, especially during the discount period. Here are some of the best PS5 Black Friday deals you can grab today, i.e., November 24, 2023, including game bundles and the digital edition of the console.

Best Black Friday deals on PS5 that you can grab today (November 24, 2023)

At the time of writing this article, the Black Friday deals are live on Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. Most of the deals are on PS5 bundles with games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy XVI, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, and more. There are also a few bundles that include the very recently released PS5 Slim.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle

This is the Limited Edition bundle that was recently released alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The PS5 bundle includes the Disc Edition console, with the Limited Edition Marvel's Spider-Man 2 face plates as well as the DualSense controller, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition game code with the pre-order bonuses.

$599.99 at Best Buy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Disc Edition bundle

This bundle includes the original PS5 console, along with the digital code for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It should be mentioned that his bundle does not have the Limited Edition face plates or DualSense controller. You get the pre-order bonuses for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 included in this bundle.

$499.00 at Walmart

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Slim bundle

This is another Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle. However, it includes the recently released PS5 Slim (with disc drive) alongside Marvel's Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition. You do miss out on the pre-order incentives on this bundle, given it was released a few weeks after the game's official release date.

$499.00 at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI PS5 bundle

This PS5 bundle includes the disc edition of the console alongside the Standard Edition of Final Fantasy XVI, as well as the pre-order bonus. The console included in this is the original PS5, with the regular white face plates and DualSense.

$559.00 at Best Buy

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 PS5 Slim bundle

This bundle includes the PS5 Slim disc edition, with a copy of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, as well as the PlayStation-exclusive Lockpick Operator Pack. You will need to download the game, as it is a digital code instead of a disc copy.

$499.00 at Walmart

These are the best Black Friday deals on PS5 that you can grab today. Most of the retailers mentioned here provide free shipping within the United States, and you can also choose to manually pick up your order from stores like Best Buy and Walmart.