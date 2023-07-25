Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are high-end graphics cards built for 4K gaming. The GPUs rank among the fastest in the market and deliver top-notch performance even months after release. They remain solid options for playing the latest games like Remant 2. However, the game isn't well-optimized on PC.
Gamers might have to rely on slightly tuned-down settings and resolutions to get a stable 60 FPS in the title. The game comes with a bunch of customizable graphics options that can be tuned to get a decent experience.
In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings for a decent experience in this action shooter from Gearbox.
Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for RTX 3080
The RTX 3080 10 GB and 12 GB cards were initially launched as 4K gaming video cards. However, they are primarily recommended for high refresh rate 1440p gaming these days. Although these cards can handle multiple games at UHD, we recommend sticking to 2K in Remnant 2 for a decent 60 FPS experience.
The best Remnant 2 graphics settings for this card are as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Brightness: 50
- Motion blur: Off
- Vsync: On
- Framerate: 240 FPS
Upscaler
- Upscaler: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscaler quality: Balanced
Graphics quality
- Graphics quality preset: Medium
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Post-processing: Medium
- Foliage quality: Medium
- Effects quality: Medium
- View distance quality: Medium
Advanced
- FOV modifier: 1
- Minimize input latency: On
Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti
The Geforce RTX 3080 Ti is a powerful graphics card, much more capable than its older non-Ti variant. This GPU is built for 4K gaming at the highest settings without performance hiccups. The graphics card can handle Remnant 2 at 4K. That said, gamers will have to crank down the settings to get a decent experience in the title.
The best settings for the RTX 3080 Ti in the latest shooter from Gearbox are as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Brightness: 50
- Motion blur: Off
- Vsync: On
- Framerate: 240 FPS
Upscaler
- Upscaler: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscaler quality: Quality
Graphics quality
- Graphics quality preset: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Post-processing: High
- Foliage quality: High
- Effects quality: High
- View distance quality: High
Advanced
- FOV modifier: 1
- Minimize input latency: On
For the bottom line, Remnant 2 isn't the best-optimized game to exist. Performance issues plague the title. However, a Day 1 patch should fix the majority of problems in the game and improve performance a bit. Moreover, gamers with powerful cards like the 3080 and the 3080 Ti need not worry about a sub-60 FPS experience unless and until they are willing to compromise on the settings a bit.