Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are high-end graphics cards built for 4K gaming. The GPUs rank among the fastest in the market and deliver top-notch performance even months after release. They remain solid options for playing the latest games like Remant 2. However, the game isn't well-optimized on PC.

Gamers might have to rely on slightly tuned-down settings and resolutions to get a stable 60 FPS in the title. The game comes with a bunch of customizable graphics options that can be tuned to get a decent experience.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings for a decent experience in this action shooter from Gearbox.

Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 10 GB and 12 GB cards were initially launched as 4K gaming video cards. However, they are primarily recommended for high refresh rate 1440p gaming these days. Although these cards can handle multiple games at UHD, we recommend sticking to 2K in Remnant 2 for a decent 60 FPS experience.

The best Remnant 2 graphics settings for this card are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Brightness: 50

50 Motion blur: Off

Off Vsync: On

On Framerate: 240 FPS

Upscaler

Upscaler: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscaler quality: Balanced

Graphics quality

Graphics quality preset: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Medium

Medium View distance quality: Medium

Advanced

FOV modifier: 1

1 Minimize input latency: On

Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti

The Geforce RTX 3080 Ti is a powerful graphics card, much more capable than its older non-Ti variant. This GPU is built for 4K gaming at the highest settings without performance hiccups. The graphics card can handle Remnant 2 at 4K. That said, gamers will have to crank down the settings to get a decent experience in the title.

The best settings for the RTX 3080 Ti in the latest shooter from Gearbox are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Brightness: 50

50 Motion blur: Off

Off Vsync: On

On Framerate: 240 FPS

Upscaler

Upscaler: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscaler quality: Quality

Graphics quality

Graphics quality preset: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Post-processing: High

High Foliage quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High View distance quality: High

Advanced

FOV modifier: 1

1 Minimize input latency: On

For the bottom line, Remnant 2 isn't the best-optimized game to exist. Performance issues plague the title. However, a Day 1 patch should fix the majority of problems in the game and improve performance a bit. Moreover, gamers with powerful cards like the 3080 and the 3080 Ti need not worry about a sub-60 FPS experience unless and until they are willing to compromise on the settings a bit.