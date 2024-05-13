If you want the best gaming performance in a portable gaming machine, you need the Nvidia RTX 4090, which is the fastest laptop graphics card as of writing this. However, not all RTX 4090 laptops have the same hardware configuration. Having the right laptop with the right configuration matters, especially if you are in the competitive gaming space.

This article presents the five best RTX 4090 laptops you can buy at different price points.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best RTX 4090 gaming laptops in 2024

Everybody has different requirements for a gaming laptop. Some gamers would like to play competitive games, while others may plan on doing streaming sessions. For streaming and video editing, you need higher RAM capacity and SSD storage. But for competitive gaming, you can get away with less RAM and SSD.

That said, here's the list of the five best RTX 4090 gaming laptops:

1) Razer Blade 16 (2024) Gaming Laptop - $4,499.99

Razer Blade 16 (2024) Gaming Laptop (Image via Razer)

This Razer Blade 16 is equipped with some of the best technologies in every aspect of the laptop, including a high refresh rate OLED display, 14th Gen CPU, Vapor chamber cooling system, and more.

The entire chassis is made from a single piece of CNC aluminum, so it's durable with no flex on the body. In terms of design, it looks like a Macbook but has the power of RTX 4090 level inside it.

Pros

14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU.

OLED 240Hz refresh rate.

CNC aluminum body.

Chroma RGB keyboard.

Vapor chamber cooling.

Cons

The pricing is certainly on the higher side.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 16-inch QHD+ OLED display with 240Hz refresh rate CPU 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX at 5.8GHz GPU Nvidia RTX 4090 with 16GB VRAM and 175W TGP Memory 64GB of DDR5 RAM Storage 4TB of NVMe Gen 4 SSD Battery 95.2Wh

2) ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 (2024) Gaming Laptop - $3,899

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 (2024) Gaming Laptop (Image via ASUS)

The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 is the only gaming laptop on this list that comes with a large 18-inch screen with a QHD+ panel and a fast 240Hz refresh rate. It also has a 14th Gen Core i9 CPU, which allows the RTX 4090 inside the laptop to run without any bottlenecking. The gaming performance is further backed by 32GB of RAM and 2TB of NVMe Gen 4 SSD.

Apart from performance, it also has RGB elements all over the bottom chassis, the ROG logo, rear airflow, and the keyboard.

Pros

A large 18-inch screen allows you to have a different perspective.

14th Gen Intel CPU.

RGB elements all over the body.

Triple-fan cooling.

Excellent sound with smart amplifier, Dolby Atmos, and Two-way AI noise cancellation.

Cons

At 3.1 KG, the laptop is the heaviest on this list. The laptop is also quite large.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 18-inch QHD+ HDR display with 240Hz refresh rate CPU 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX at 5.8GHz GPU Nvidia RTX 4090 with 16GB VRAM and 175W TGP

Memory 32GB of DDR5 RAM Storage 2TB of NVMe Gen 4 SSD Battery 90Wh

3) MSI Raider GE68HX 16” UHD+ Gaming Laptop - $3,788

MSI Raider GE68HX 16” UHD+ Gaming Laptop (Image via MSI)

If you want to play your favorite games at 4K resolution, this one is for you. This is the only laptop on this list that features a 4K resolution with mini-LED technology for better and brighter picture quality.

On top of that, it comes with the same 14th Gen Intel CPU and RTX 4090 GPU with the same TGP, so you will get the same performance you will get on the other laptops listed above.

Pros

16-inch display with 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Mini-LED backlight technology provides brighter images with deeper blacks.

64GB OF RAM.

RGB LEDs on the laptop would impress a lot of gamers.

Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

Cons

It has only 2TB of SSD.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 16-inch 4K mini-LED HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate

CPU 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX at 5.8GHz GPU Nvidia RTX 4090 with 16GB VRAM and 175W TGP

Memory 64GB of DDR5 RAM Storage 2TB of NVMe Gen 4 SSD Battery 99.9Wh

4) Lenovo Legion 7i (2023) Gaming Laptop - $3,399

Lenovo Legion 7i (2023) Gaming Laptop (Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion 7i is one of the few laptops available at such a low price tag, yet it still has 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage. Apart from that, it has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU with the same RTX 4090.

To keep the internals cool, the laptop has intake vents on the bottom panel and the sides. It also has a Dolby Vision with QHD+ resolution and a fast 240Hz refresh rate.

It also has a 99.9Wh battery, which is the highest battery capacity possible on a consumer laptop.

Pros

16-inch Dolby Vision display.

QHD+ resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

99.9Wh Battery.

64GB RAM and 4TB of SSD.

It has great cooling with multiple intake vents.

Cons

13th Gen Intel CPU.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 16-inch QHD+ Dolby Vision display with 240Hz refresh rate CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX at 5.4GHz GPU Nvidia RTX 4090 with 16GB VRAM and 175W TGP

Memory 64GB of DDR5 RAM Storage 4TB of NVMe Gen 4 SSD Battery 99.9Wh

5) Gigabyte Aorus 17X Gaming Laptop - $3,099

Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Image via Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte Aorus 17X laptop is the cheapest RTX 4090 laptop on this list. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and RTX 4090 with its full 175W TGP. It also has a 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate.

The bezels on the display are also extremely thin and provide a great display experience when playing games. Also, there are RGB LEDs on the keyboard and rear ports.

Pros

17.3-inch QHD+ display.

Intel Core i9-133980HX CPU at 5.6 GHz.

RTX 4090 with its full 175W TGP.

RGB LEDs on the laptop look fantastic.

It is available at a great price.

Cons

Only 32GB of RAM by default.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX at 5.6GHz GPU Nvidia RTX 4090 with 16GB VRAM and 175W TGP

Memory 32GB of DDR5 RAM Storage 2TB of NVMe Gen 4 SSD Battery 99Wh

These are the five best RTX 4090 laptops that money can buy now. Each laptop comes at different price buckets, so choose one that best fits your requirements and budget.