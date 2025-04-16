Best RTX 5060 Ti settings for Monster Hunter Wilds

Nvidia recently launched the new RTX 5060 Ti and could be a great tool to play Monster Hunter Wilds. The new GPU has higher performance and features like Multi-Frame Generation to deliver a significantly higher FPS than previous RTX midrange GPUs.

Monster Hunter Wilds is a very demanding game and can be a bit problematic for many GPUs, including the RTX 5060 Ti. Therefore, you must optimize the settings to ensure you can play at 60 FPS with this graphics card.

This article presents all the best settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on RTX 5060 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' High and Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.

What are the best settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on RTX 5060 Ti?

Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings page (Image via Capcom)

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti can be a fantastic GPU in the midrange. The performance is definitely better than its predecessor, the RTX 4060 Ti, but a bit lower than the RTX 4070. With the right settings, the RTX 5060 Ti can most definitely deliver a great gaming experience at 1080p with 60 FPS.

Here are all the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings you should use for the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic Ultra-wide UI Position Correction : Default (Grayed out)

: Default (Grayed out) Frame Rate : 60 (Grayed out)

: 60 (Grayed out) Cutscene Frame Rate : 60

: 60 Background Frame Rate : 60

: 60 HDR Output : Disable (Enable only if you have an HDR monitor)

: Disable (Enable only if you have an HDR monitor) Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Do not adjust separately

: Do not adjust separately Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50 (Grayed out)

: 0.50 (Grayed out) Anti-Aliasing : FXAA + TAA (Grayed out)

: FXAA + TAA (Grayed out) Render Scaling : 100 (Grayed out)

: 100 (Grayed out) Ray Tracing : Disabled

: Disabled Texture Quality : Highest (High Res Texture)

: Highest (High Res Texture) Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x16)

: High (ANISO x16) Mesh Quality : High

: High Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : High

: High Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Distant Shadow Quality : High

: High Shadow Distance : Far

: Far Ambient Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : High

: High Variable Rate Shading: On

This concludes the list of all the best settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on RTX 5060 Ti. We used a combination of Medium, High, and Highest graphics settings to achieve 60 FPS without degrading the graphics too much. With the above settings, you will get the best of both worlds: Great performance and visual quality.

