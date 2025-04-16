  • home icon
Best RTX 5060 Ti settings for Monster Hunter Wilds

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Apr 16, 2025 13:22 GMT
Picture of Monster Hunter Wilds and Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPUs
Monster Hunter Wilds and Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPUs (Image via Capcom || Nvidia)

Nvidia recently launched the new RTX 5060 Ti and could be a great tool to play Monster Hunter Wilds. The new GPU has higher performance and features like Multi-Frame Generation to deliver a significantly higher FPS than previous RTX midrange GPUs.

Monster Hunter Wilds is a very demanding game and can be a bit problematic for many GPUs, including the RTX 5060 Ti. Therefore, you must optimize the settings to ensure you can play at 60 FPS with this graphics card.

This article presents all the best settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on RTX 5060 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' High and Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.

What are the best settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on RTX 5060 Ti?

Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings page (Image via Capcom)
Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings page (Image via Capcom)

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti can be a fantastic GPU in the midrange. The performance is definitely better than its predecessor, the RTX 4060 Ti, but a bit lower than the RTX 4070. With the right settings, the RTX 5060 Ti can most definitely deliver a great gaming experience at 1080p with 60 FPS.

Here are all the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings you should use for the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti:

Display

  • Display Selection: Primary monitor
  • Screen Mode: Borderless Window
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Aspect Ratio: Automatic
  • Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: Default (Grayed out)
  • Frame Rate: 60 (Grayed out)
  • Cutscene Frame Rate: 60
  • Background Frame Rate: 60
  • HDR Output: Disable (Enable only if you have an HDR monitor)
  • Brightness: As per preference
  • V-Sync: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost
Graphics

  • Graphics Settings: Custom
  • Cutscene Graphics: Do not adjust separately
  • Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
  • Frame Generation: Disable
  • Upscaling Mode: Quality
  • Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50 (Grayed out)
  • Anti-Aliasing: FXAA + TAA (Grayed out)
  • Render Scaling: 100 (Grayed out)
  • Ray Tracing: Disabled
  • Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Texture)
  • Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x16)
  • Mesh Quality: High
  • Fur Quality: High
  • Sky/Cloud Quality: Medium
  • Grass/Tree Quality: High
  • Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
  • Wind Simulation Quality: High
  • Surface Quality: High
  • Sand/Snow Quality: High
  • Water Effects: Enable
  • Render Distance: High
  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Distant Shadow Quality: High
  • Shadow Distance: Far
  • Ambient Light Quality: Medium
  • Contact Shadows: Enable
  • Ambient Occlusion: Medium
  • Bloom: High
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Vignette Effect: Off
  • Screen Space Reflection: On
  • SSSS Scattering: On
  • Depth of Field: On
  • Volumetric Fog: High
  • Variable Rate Shading: On
This concludes the list of all the best settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on RTX 5060 Ti. We used a combination of Medium, High, and Highest graphics settings to achieve 60 FPS without degrading the graphics too much. With the above settings, you will get the best of both worlds: Great performance and visual quality.

Suraj Bhowal

Suraj Bhowal

Suraj Bhowal is a Gaming Tech writer at Sportskeeda whose content ranges from product comparisons to curated lists showcasing the best technological finds on the market. He is fascinated by the complex mechanisms that power games, and spends countless hours researching and learning about the latest advancements in hardware.

The B.Tech Computer Science Engineering graduate stumbled into writing during his college days. He spent 4 collective years honing his skills at 3rd Life, MonkHub, Transcurators, and NerdsChalk (NRDZ Pvt. Ltd.), but it was at Sportskeeda that he found the perfect avenue to delve into his passion for gaming tech.

Video games have been a constant presence in Suraj's life ever since he first got his hands on the classic Prince of Persia series. Today, he is a big Apex Legends fan, and keenly follows the Global Series, but he has no favorite organization just yet. However, he loves watching streams from professional players like Brandon "aceu" Winn and Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen.

When not writing, Suraj enjoys watching movies and TV shows and building PCs for his loved ones. He also likes to unwind with music, ranging from Hollywood soundtracks to the soulful melodies of Rabindra Sangeet.

