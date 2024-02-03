5 best rugged phones in 2024

If you're searching for the best rugged phones on the market, you've come to the right place. Rugged phones are designed to withstand extreme weather or work conditions. These devices come with MIL-STD ratings, which means they can withstand a certain threshold of drop, heat, cold, and other extreme conditions.

Rugged phones are often shock-proof, water-proof, and dust-proof. Some devices even feature sound level meters, infrared cameras, and volatile organic compound detectors, making them ideal for various professionals.

This article lists the five best rugged phones you can buy in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best rugged phones to buy in 2024?

1) Kyocera DuraForce Pro 3

The Kyocera DuraForce Pro 3 is designed to survive extreme conditions (Image via eBay)

The Kyocera DuraForce Pro 3 is one of the best rugged phones out there. It is designed to survive extreme conditions and feels light despite being bulky. The device has plenty of configurable buttons and programmable options.

Specifications Kyocera DuraForce Pro 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Camera Rear: 64MP + 16MP + 2MP Front: 8MP Battery 4270mAh Display 5.38 inches RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Price $899

The DuraForce Pro 3 has a 5.38-inch OLED display featuring Gorilla Glass Victus with DX+ and a brightness level of 650 nits. The device also has a removable battery, which is quite rare nowadays.

Pros:

It comes with a removable battery.

The build is sturdy.

It has a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

Cons:

The camera quality is mediocre.

A limited number of Android updates.

2) AGM H6

The AGM H6 is a pocket-friendly rugged phone (Image via AGM Mobile)

If you are looking for a budget rugged phone, the AGM H6 is the ideal pick for you. Despite having a robust build, it looks slim and stylish. Besides MIL-STD-810H standards, the device also has an IP68 rating.

The AGM H6 has a decent battery life, a good camera, and a decent display. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is usually missing from the latest models.

Specifications AGM H6 Processor Unisoc T606 Camera Rear: 50MP + 2MP Front: 8MP Battery 4900mAh Display 6.56 inches RAM 8GB + 8GB(virtual) Storage 256GB Price $200

The AGM H6 successfully balances its rugged durability and user-friendly design. If you prefer simplicity and reliability over high-end specs, this is the best rugged phone on offer.

Pros:

Available at a very competitive price.

Slim and stylish design with a tough build.

MIL-STD plus IP68 rating.

Cons:

Low performance compared to other devices.

3) Cat S75

The Cat S75 is one of the best rugged phones (Image via Cat Store/Amazon)

The Cat S75 is the successor to the S62 Pro, with a bigger screen, a larger battery, better cameras, and a much more powerful chipset. The feature that distinguishes it from other devices is satellite messaging. Its ability to send a message from any remote location, regardless of cell coverage, makes it one of the best rugged phones on the market.

Specifications Cat S75 Processor Mediatek Dimensity 930 Camera Rear: 50MP + 8MP +2MP Front: 8MP Battery 5000mAh Display 6.6 inches RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Price $652

Besides being waterproof and dustproof, the Cat S75 can handle 5m submersion and knocks. It is a perfect pick for those working around a no-cell service area.

Pros:

A satellite connection for messaging.

Comparatively lightweight than other rugged devices.

It comes with wireless charging.

Cons:

Comparatively expensive device.

RAM and storage have not been upgraded.

The fingerprint scanner is small.

4) Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is a lightweight, rugged phone (Image via Samsung)

Samsung has a special rugged phone lineup, and its latest device, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, is one of the best in the market. It is light compared to other competitors and has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. The build is plastic, which is quite rare in rugged devices.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Camera Rear: 50MP + 8MP Front: 13MP Battery 4050mAh Display 6.6 inches RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Price $600

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro's camera performance is one of the best you will find in any rugged phone. It comes with Android 12 out of the box, but the phone will receive four major OS upgrades.

Pros:

You can enjoy Samsung’s ecosystem.

Premium-level camera performance.

It has a dedicated microSD card slot.

It has a removable battery.

Cons:

Single physical SIM card slot.

It is an expensive device.

5) Unihertz Tank

The Unihertz Tank has a powerful battery (Image via Unihertz/Amazon)

The Unihertz Tank has a tough and sturdy design, a massive battery, and a great camera setup, making it one of the best rugged phones on the market. It has plenty of useful features, including a camping light, a compass, a magnifier, a protractor, a pressure gauge, a speedometer, and a heart rate monitor.

Specifications Unihertz Tank Processor MediaTek MT6789 Camera Rear: 108MP + 20MP + 2MP Front: 32MP Battery 22,000mAh Display 6.81 inches RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Price $340

The Unihertz Tank has a triple camera setup, 108MP, 2MP Macro, and 20MP (Night Vision) at the back, and a 32MP shooter in front. It also boasts a 22,000 mAh battery.

Pros:

It comes at a very affordable price.

It has a massive battery.

Support 66W charging.

Night vision support.

Cons:

It is big and heavy.

Only 4G communication support.

No dedicated MicroSD card slot.

That's the end of our list of the five best rugged phones to buy in 2024. You may choose any of them based on your needs and preferences.

Follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section for similar lists, news, and guides.