5 best Samsung Labor Day Sale deals

With the Summer season of 2023 coming to a close, we are finally seeing Labor Day sales arrive to much fanfare. With this promotional sale, many tech companies offer significant discounts to buyers. Samsung has given huge discounts on most of its products. If you are in the market to buy any TV, smartphone, or any other tech product from Samsung, this would probably be the right time, as other significant promotional sales are almost two months away.

This article will take a look at some of the best Samsung Labor Day Sale deals, which will surely attract prospective buyers. We've curated some of the finest Labor Day discounts available now from Amazon, Best Buy, and other prominent shopping websites, including Samsung's official e-store.

Best Labor Day Sale 2023 deals, which you surely can't miss from Samsung

1) Samsung 75'' QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Original Price - $2500

Discounted Price - $ 2200 (12%)

The Samsung Neo QLED QN85C Smart TV is a wonderful television with some of the most advanced features you can find right now. It has a Mini LED backlight, which allows for maximum brightness and precise control over the TV's local dimming zones.

It runs on Samsung's 2023 Tizen OS smart interface, which, while not as popular as Android TV OS, nevertheless provides a plethora of apps and customization options.

It's a full-featured gaming TV with four HDMI 2.1 bandwidth connections for up to 4k @ 120Hz gaming resolution support. This makes it ideal for gaming and can be your next TV if gaming on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S is your priority. The picture quality of this television is also sublime.

2) Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Original Price - $2600

Discounted Price - $1700 (35%)

Next, we have another 4K smart TV, which has probably received the best discount among all the televisions in the Labor Day sale. The brightness, along with Mini LED and local dimming technology, also contributes to its ability to generate good contrast, even under extremely low light. This makes it great for watching media without straining your eyes for lengthy periods.

Like the previous television, you can operate it as a Smart TV. It also has 120Hz variable refresh rate support at 4K resolution and is perfect for gaming. Furthermore, the device supports Dolby Atmos sound.

3) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Original Price - $999

Discounted Price $799 (20%)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is one of the best smartphones from the South Korean behemoth in 2023. Boasting sublime camera setups, it is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The 4,700mAh battery can also last an entire day, with 45W charging support.

The S23 Plus also has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which is fast and unlocks the phone in less than a second. All these flagship features make it a compelling buy if you are on the lookout for an amazing smartphone in the Labor Day Sale.

4) Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD

Original Price - $160

Discounted Price - $80 (50%)

The T7 Shield from Samsung is one of the best portable SSDs on the market. It's small, speedy, and comes in a variety of capacities and color options. The SSD can also withstand extreme weather conditions and is perfect for those who always need to transfer multiple big-sized files on the go.

It promises speeds up to 1050MB/s and boasts IP65 dust and water protection. Currently, during the Labor Day Sale, this incredible SSD is available at $80 for the 1TB storage variant, which is an incredible deal for PC enthusiasts.

5) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Original Price - $150

Discounted Price - $70 (53%)

Lastly, we have Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, which is one of the cheapest and most reliable TWS earphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. It also supports wireless charging and has a glossy reflective finish. Both earpieces magnetically lock into their respective slots in the case, and a tiny indicator light indicates the casing's approximate battery level.

It also has touch sensor support and can be used with a simple tap to activate different functionalities. At its current price, it's hard to ignore this deal during the Labor Day Sale.

