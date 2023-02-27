Xiaomi 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: How do the specs and performance stack up?

Looking for a comprehensive comparison between the Xiaomi 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus' specifications and performance? Look no further; this article will make it easier for fans to lock in their choice.

Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone collection debuted on February 26, featuring three models - the Xiaomi 13, Pro, and 13 Lite. With this release, the Chinese tech giant targets the budding high-end market, challenging the top dogs Samsung and Apple.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series earlier in February, giving tech savvies three options. While the standard Galaxy S23 model is the series’ most affordable pick, the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra has garnered massive popularity for its premium camera.

However, the Galaxy S23 Plus has been deemed the sweet spot in the trendy Samsung Galaxy S23 collection, offering the best-in-class specifications at $1000.

With Xiaomi launching a new series of highly capable smartphones, it’s instinctive for fans to compare the promising Chinese flagships against Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series. Going by their price, the Xiaomi 13 is at par with the Galaxy S23 Plus. Both phones are pretty similar, with only a few differences here and there.

Xiaomi 13 may capture hearts with its camera and Leica collaboration, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is more value for money

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the US prices for its latest smartphones. However, the company has revealed the prices in Europe, with the standard Xiaomi 13 model available at a starting price of 999 euros (~$1000). The Galaxy S23 Plus is sold at the same starting price ($999).

Processor

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Xiaomi 13 has a modern octa-core processor that can deliver clock speeds of up to 3.2 GHz in single-core performance. Users can expect to get almost any task done without a hiccup.

The Galaxy S23 Plus, on the other hand, features the same SoC from Qualcomm but can offer better single-core performance with clock speeds of up to 3.36 MHz. However, the difference between the phones in performance is minute, and most users will not notice it.

Display

Coming to the display, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus features a premium Dynamic AMOLED 6.6-inches screen which can deliver impressive brightness of up to 1750 nits (HDR). While the display type and size of the S23 Plus are superior, the Xiaomi 13 offers a more vibrant 6.36-inch OLED screen with max-rated brightness of up to 1900 nits (HDR).

Both displays offer up to 120 Hz refresh rate, but the S23 Plus supports an adaptive refresh rate, which is excellent for battery optimization and customized content viewing. The S23 Plus has better screen protection, featuring the Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while Xiaomi’s contender is stuck with the last-gen Gorilla Glass Victus.

Cameras

Camera comparison (Image via Xiaomi/Samsung)

Next comes the comparison of the hour: the rear cameras. Xiaomi heavily focused on the camera segment with its latest flagships. The famous Beijing, China-based smartphone manufacturer collaborated with Leica, a leading German camera company, to offer the best-in-class mobile cameras with the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro.

The Xiaomi 13 has triple Leica-branded cameras on its back: 50 MP wide-angle, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 10 MP telephoto. The smartphone has various premium Leica-based camera features to support its top-notch sensors. Some exciting possibilities include a 30X digital zoom, 8K video recording at 24 FPS, and 1080p slow motion video recording at 1920 FPS.

While Xiaomi’s Leica co-engineered camera lenses are tempting, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus isn’t any inferior. Samsung equips its Plus model with a triple camera and 50 MP wide + 12 MP ultra-wide + 10 MP telephoto sensors, just like the Xiaomi 13. It also allows 8K video recording of up to 30 FPS, slightly better than what Xiaomi offers. However, the S23 Plus misses out on Leica’s exclusive features, built to improve image quality for sharing purposes.

In addition to rear cameras, the Xiaomi 13 is a clear winner in the front camera department, offering a superior 32 MP selfie camera over S23 Plus’s 12 MP. The Galaxy S23 Plus allows 4K video recording up to 60 FPS with its front camera, while Xiaomi 13 offers only up to 1080p with its selfie camera.

Battery and other features

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus features a slightly higher battery capacity (4700 mAh) than Xiaomi 13 (4500 mAh). However, the latter offers better charging speeds at 67W.

Users may also want to note that at $999, the S23 Plus offers 256 GB storage, while Xiaomi's 13 models are packed with 128 GB storage at the same price. Both offer 8GB of RAM at their starting rates.

Category Xiaomi 13 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, 3.2 MHz max clock speed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, 3.36 MHz max clock speed Display 6.36-inch OLED, 120 Hz, 1900 nits max brightness in HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120 Hz, 1750 nits max brightness in HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Rear Camera 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (23 mm focal length, 1.4" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (15 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size) 10 MP f/2.0, Telephoto Camera (75 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size) 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (24 mm focal length, 1.56" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (13 mm focal length, 2.55" sensor size, 1.4µm pixel size) 10 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera (70 mm focal length, 3.9" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) Front Camera 32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (22 mm focal length, 0.7µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (26 mm focal length) Battery 4500 mAh, 67W charging (100% in 38 minutes), Supports wireless charging 4700 mAh, 45W charging (65% in 30 minutes), Supports wireless charging

Conclusion

Xiaomi's latest smartphones, including the 13 and the 13 Pro, are built for mobile photography enthusiasts, offering one of the best mobile cameras in this price segment. However, the standard 13 model misses certain specifications to be offered at a competitive rate. Fans may find the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus to be more reasonably priced.

Regarding overall specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is the winner. However, mobile photography fans will benefit more from purchasing the Leica-powered Xiaomi phone.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes