Xiaomi 13 vs Xiaomi 12: Which phone packs better cameras?

The Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 12 are among the latest launches from the renowned Chinese manufacturer. The brand is known for delivering power-packed devices at an affordable price, without compromising much on features.

Among the many desirable offerings in a smartphone, a camera has become a necessity in our daily lives. The convenience of having one at our fingertips, available to capture daily life moments on the go, is truly remarkable.

So, let's delve into a detailed comparison of both phones and determine which one boasts a superior camera setup and how they stand against each other overall.

Xiaomi 13 vs Xiaomi 12 comparison: Specs, cameras, features, and more

Phone Xiaomi 13 Xiaomi 12 Launch Price €999 €849 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 6.36 inches , AMOLED, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ 6.28 inches, AMOLED, 68B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Camera Triple camera with 50MP main camera Triple camera with 50MP main camera Battery Li-Po 4500 mAh Li-Po 4500 mAh

When it comes to these phones, one of the key differences lies in their designs. While they have their own unique appeal, the most notable distinction is the camera module.

The Xiaomi 12 features a small rectangular camera module that looks fascinating in itself. However, the Xiaomi 13 boasts a larger square-shaped design that gives a sense of minimalistic sophistication, making it look more premium.

In terms of color options, the latest model takes the lead with a wider range of choices. While the previous one comes in shades of gray, blue, purple, and green, Xiaomi 13 offers similar pastel shades in black, light green, light blue, gray, and white, as well as more vibrant options in red, yellow, green, and blue.

These colorful options make it a great choice for those looking to add some personality to their device.

A major revision in camera, but is it a big leap in terms of photographic capabilities?

It's not uncommon for smartphone brands to upgrade their processors with each new model, and Xiaomi is no exception. The latest Xiaomi 13 comes equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is an improvement from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in Xiaomi 12.

Turning our attention to the camera, both share a similar main camera sensor, but the former has an improved 10MP telephoto lens, making it a better option for zoom photography.

Additionally, Xiaomi has teamed up with the esteemed camera manufacturer, Leica, for the latest model, resulting in improved color accuracy and post-processing effects. While the Xiaomi 12 produces decent results, the 5MP telephoto lens sensor is somewhat underwhelming for a flagship phone in 2023.

Overall, it's clear that the Xiaomi 13's camera setup has received some noteworthy upgrades, making it a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts.

Verdict

While both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 12 are solid options in themselves, for them to be considered true flagship smartphones, there is room for improvement in certain aspects. That being said, when comparing the two, it's clear that the former edges out its predecessor with its premium design, enhanced camera setup, and improved performance.

But does it offer better value? Although the Xiaomi 13 may have a slight edge in terms of features, the latter will likely be available at a discounted price in the near future. If you manage to catch the Xiaomi 12 at a reduced cost, it could prove to be the smarter choice, allowing you to save a considerable amount of money without sacrificing too much in terms of functionality.

Ultimately, it comes down to personal preferences and budget, but both phones offer great options for those seeking high-performance devices at an affordable price.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

