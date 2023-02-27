Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: How much of a leap is the 2023 model?

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, unveiled ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2023 convention in Barcelona, is a flagship device that features the latest advancements in smartphone technology. Serving as the successor to the high-end Xiaomi 12 Pro from the previous generation, the device is geared towards professionals and enthusiasts seeking cutting-edge features and functionality.

To determine the extent of the upgrade from the previous model, it's worth examining the specifications and potential performance of both devices.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is a safe bet with almost no eye-catching features or upgrades

The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs the latest hardware from Qualcomm. It comes with the newest memory and storage standards. Check out the spec sheet of the device before looking at the performance you can expect from it.

Specs

Both the Xiaomi 12 Pro and 13 Pro are high-end devices featuring the latest and most powerful hardware available at the time of their release. The 12 Pro boasts an 8 Gen 1 chipset, which delivers outstanding performance, capable of handling any workload thrown its way. The device is equipped with three high-quality 50 MP sensors that are capable of producing stunning images.

The 13 Pro, which is the newer of the two devices, shares many similarities with its predecessor, including the same camera setup, display, and charging configuration. However, it is powered by a slightly faster 8 Gen 2 SoC and features faster memory and storage, making it even more capable and powerful than the already impressive 12 Pro.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 13 Pro SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4nm)CPU: Octa-core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)GPU: Adreno 730 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2CPU: Octa-core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)GPU: Adreno 740 Display 6.73" 120 Hz AMOLED with LTPO1440 x 3200 pixels521 PPI 6.73" 120 Hz AMOLED with LTPO1440 x 3200 pixels521 PPI Rear cameras 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Front camera 32 MP 32 MP Video recording support Rear cameras: 8k 24 fps, 4k 60 fps, 1080p 120 fps Front camera: up to 1080p 30 fps Rear cameras: 8k 24 fps, 4k 60 fps, 1080p 120 fps Front camera: up to 1080p 30 fps Battery capacity 4600 mAh 4820 mAh Storage up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 128 GB UFS 3.1, 256/512 GB UFS 4.0 System memory up to 12 GB LPDDR5 up to 12 GB LPDDR5X Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Peak brightness 1500 nits 1900 nits Dimensions and weight 163.6 mm x 74.6 mm x 8.1 mm205 grams 162.9 mm x 74.6 mm x 8.3 mm229 grams Charging 120W wired fast charging (0-100% in 18 minutes)50W wireless charging10W reverse wireless charging 120W wired fast charging (0-100% in 19 minutes)50W wireless charging10W reverse wireless charging Price €1,099 (8GB+128GB) €1,299 (8GB+128GB)

The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a larger battery. The last-gen device has been slammed for its exceptionally short backup time for a flagship device. The extra 220 mAh will help users get at least a day's usage from the device. Xiaomi advertised that the new device can handle up to 14 hours of constant usage.

The smartphone maker has collaborated with Leica, a leading player in the camera and videography market, to take the cameras of the new device to the next level. The result is improved color calibration and post-processing effects.

The new smartphone is also the first Xiaomi flagship to pack a 1" sensor, which dramatically improves the low-light performance of the device. The device packs a 75mm equivalent lens in its telephoto lens, up from the 48mm equivalent found on the 12 Pro.

Paired with focus shift technology, this allows users to get more creative with the Xiaomi 13 Pro's cameras.

Performance differences

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a minor improvement over the last-gen 8 Gen 1. With the latest iteration, the chip has become more power efficient and can now push out slightly higher scores.

Below are the synthetic benchmark scores of the pro-class devices Xiaomi has launched in the past year.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12T Pro Xiaomi 13 Pro AnTuTu v9 985226 1032185 1281666 GeekBench v5.1 3682 4081 5087 GFXBench 46 fps 65fps 64fps

It is worth noting that although the benchmark scores might suggest a massive performance improvement over the last generation, the devices do not offer a significant real-world jump.

Users cannot often tell the difference between the Xiaomi 13 Pro and its predecessors. Both chips are incredibly powerful and can handle graphics-intense games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile without breaking a sweat.

Conclusion

Overall, both the Xiaomi 13 Pro and its previous-gen device, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, are incredibly powerful smartphones. Xiaomi has taken a cautious approach, providing small changes that improve on what the devices already do well and take them to the next level.

The new camera system is a highlight, and the phone boasts multiple features that make it a lucrative option for those in the market for a new device. However, the improvements compared to its predecessor are too minor to justify an upgrade for most users. Those with the budget to invest in the Xiaomi 13 Pro may want to consider it, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro remains a solid option at an affordable price for everyone else.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes