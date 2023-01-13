Xiaomi EV spotted in China: Can it take on the Tesla Model 3?

Xiaomi EVs are headed to the market soon, according to recent leaks. The car was spotted in China and is expected to launch in two variants later this year.

The vehicle, codenamed Modena, is targeted at the Tesla Model 3. Leaked pricing suggests that it will be launched for around 260,000 to 350,000 RMB (US$ 38,000-52,000) in the Chinese market.

The company is yet to announce a launch date for these cars; however, since they were spotted out in public, they might be officially out soon.

Details on the cars are slim, but we have some ideas on what to expect from Xiaomi EVs once they hit the market later this year.

More details on the Xiaomi EVs and when to expect them in the market

A prototype of the upcoming EV from Xiaomi (Image via Gizchina)

The upcoming electric vehicles from the company are sedans, according to multiple leaks and rumors.

The Xiaomi Modena EV will come in two variants. The company has partnered with BYD, a leading Chinese EV maker, to design the Lithium-ion batteries powering the vehicle.

More details on the base model Modena EV

The company has built a 400V platform for the base model that will be priced at around $40,000. The lower-end car will also come with a multi-sensor setup from Continental, a well-known name in the automobile market.

According to reports, this setup will pack five millimeter-wave radars, the same technology that powers 5G, and a camera. The car will likely use these sensors for advanced automotive tracking or self-driving.

More details on the $52,000 Modena EV

The higher-end model uses an 800V platform. The costlier EV will also pack CATL's Qilin batteries.

The high-performance Qilin batteries will allow the EV to charge from 0 to 80% within 15 minutes. The high-end option will come with an Nvidia Orin X chip, self-driving capabilities, and LiDAR sensors for maximum convenience.

Expected launch date and future plans for the Xiaomi EV lineup

The camouflaged Xiaomi EV (Image via Weibo Blogger)

A heavily camouflaged variant of the Xiaomi EV was seen near Xiaomi's factory in China earlier this month. An insider is claiming that it is a prototype of the upcoming vehicle.

Thus, we might be nearing its launch date; however, whether the company will bring the cars to any market outside of China remains to be seen.

It is worth noting that besides the Modena lineup, the company is also working on another EV, the LeMans. Xiaomi has been tight lipped about the details of this car. It is expected to be an even higher-end alternative to the Modena models.

