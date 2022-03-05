How to set High FPS in Xiaomi phones for PUBG Mobile and BGMI

The world of mobile gaming has taken a different dimension with the inclusion of BGMI and PUBG Mobile. While the former is the Indian version of the latter, both versions have become popular in their respective regions.

Millions of players in India and across the world have spent hours enjoying the Battle Royale experience of both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile.

The rise in the game's popularity has seen mobile phones introduce several new features suitable for gaming. This includes features like a better processor, better display rate, better screen size, and a designated gaming mode.

Amongst the various brands available on the market, Xiaomi has made it big as they have introduced several phones and even a series of phones designated only for gaming - POCO. Players of BGMI and PUBG Mobile can begin their esports career playing on Xiaomi phones, which helps them play the game in the High FPS option, enabling them to perform better in matches.

What are the ways through which BGMI and PUBG Mobile players can set up High FPS for smooth gameplay experience on Xiaomi phones?

In-game Settings

Both versions have similar UI, which makes it easy for Battlegrounds Mobile India players to set graphics, controls and sensitivity settings like they used to do back when PUBG Mobile was not banned in India.

In order to set High FPS settings in the game, they need to follow a few simple steps. Here's a look at them:

Step 1: Log-in to the game

Step 2: Tap on the in-game settings menu

Step 3: Choose the Graphics option

Step 4: Set Graphics to Smooth or So Smooth

Step 5: Set Frame Rate to High

General Phone Settings

Frame Rates play a crucial role in Battle Royale gaming. As a result, those playing on Xiaomi phones tweak the general settings present in the game, which helps them play it in High FPS without any lag or frame drop.

Here's a look at how to change the Refresh Rate, which helps in setting up FPS in the game.

Step 1: Click on the Settings option

Step 2: Head over on to the Display settings

Step 3: Choose Refresh Rate

Step 4: Select 60 FPS or 120 FPS

