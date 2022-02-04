5 best 3 GB RAM phones for BGMI

BGMI is a highly popular battle royale game in India, with players immersed in this mode. With the esports scenario rapidly gaining popularity, more users have begun grinding in-game.

While many play BGMI on high-end devices, many gamers can only afford phones with low specifications. Since 3 GB RAM devices provide a decent gaming experience, here's a look at some of the best options that fulfill that criteria.

Which are the five best 3 GB RAM phones to play BGMI?

1) Realme C21Y

Brand Realme Price $120 Specifications 6.5" IPS LCD Display, 32 GB ROM, Unisoc T610 Processor

Developed by Realme, the C21Y gives outstanding performance for a low-budget phone and is a favorite amongst Battlegrounds Mobile India players. Supported by the Unisoc T610 Processor, the device runs the game on Ultra FPS and is used by many in the community.

2) POCO C3

Brand Xiaomi Price $112 Specifications 6.53" IPS LCD Display, MediaTek Helio G35 Processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB ROM

With POCO's introduction, Xiaomi tried to cater to a large number of gamers who wanted to possess gaming phones on a low budget. The POCO C3 fulfills that criteria as they can play BGMI in High FPS Settings, thanks to the phone's MediaTek Helio G35 Processor.

3) Vivo U10

Brand Vivo Price $120 Specifications 6.35" IPS LCD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Chip, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB ROM

Players who desire the thrill of Battle Royales on 3 GB RAM devices can purchase the Vivo U10. The phone was developed keeping in mind the need for those who wanted a device at a pocket-friendly price.

Moreover, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Chipset is amongst the best processors available in the market for such a low price smartphone.

4) Realme Narzo 30A

Brand Realme Price $121 Specifications 6.5" IPS LCD Display, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB ROM

The Realme Narzo 30A has become one of the top 3 GB RAM phones to run Battlegrounds Mobile India in Ultra FPS settings. The MediaTek Helio G85 Processor will give users a decent gaming experience.

Furthermore, the 6000 mAh battery will ensure that they can continue playing for hours.

5) Vivo Y12s

Brand Xiaomi Price $133 Specifications 6.5" IPS LCD Display, MediaTek Helio P35 Processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB ROM

The Vivo Y12s provides gamers with a great BR experience on a low budget. The phone contains a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Processor, which continuously tries to give a lag-free experience to them. It is a decent device for such a price range.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer