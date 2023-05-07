Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a sequel to the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order title and was recently released by Electronic Arts on April 28, 2023. The game offers an immersive storyline with a stunning level of visual details and various difficulty levels. However, the title has a few quirks that make it quite demanding and power-hungry.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and the RX 6950 XT are powerful cards that reign above most graphics cards currently available on the market. Both products are capable of running Star Wars Jedi Survivor on the highest graphics settings without compromising a smooth gameplay experience. Hence, gaming PCs equipped with any of the two can easily run the game without any major hiccups.

Let us take a look at the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and 6950 XT.

Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

The RX 6900 XT is comparatively older than enthusiast graphics cards like Nvidia’s 4090 but can deliver performance while running most triple-A titles. The hardware is great and receives continuous driver support to run games like Star Wars Jedi Survivor without encountering any issues.

Here are the best graphics settings for RX 6900 XT users.

Display:

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Epic

Epic Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD:

Hide HUD: Off

The RX 6900 XT can run the game with Ray Tracing turned on, but it takes quite a heavy hit on the overall frame rate stability. However, you can switch it on if you wish to experience a grand visual treat with real-time ray tracing by sacrificing a few frames.

Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

The RX 6950 XT takes it a step further and boasts greater raw performance numbers than the RX 6900 XT. It can easily breeze through the game without any issues and render even the smallest of objects to the utmost detail.

Players with the RX 6950 XT can utilize the graphics settings listed below for the best gaming experience in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Display:

Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Epic

Epic Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD:

Hide HUD: Off

The RX 6950 XT can easily turn up the title to a 4k resolution without any problems and run it at a stable and smooth frame rate. You can drop down a few graphics settings if you face stuttering issues or frame drops during combat.

While the RX 6900 XT can also run the title at a 4k resolution, we suggest the 1440p resolution to decrease the load on the card and ensure its longevity. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more graphics settings and gameplay guides.

