How to clean the fish tank easily in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor comprises many characters that propel the story forward. Apart from the core characters, you will often encounter several quirky individuals during exploration phases and on your way to the main objectives. You can recruit them to the hub location called Pyloon’s Saloon, wherein you will also find a fish tank.

You can clean the tank by fishing with a character named Skoova. Three clarity states are associated with the fish tank: Dirty, Cleaner, and Pristine. Therefore it is ideal for catching more fish to acquire the abovementioned stages.

Cleaning the fish tank with the help of Skoova in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has several side distractions that can help vary your gameplay experience. One of these mini-side quests is to clean the fish tank in the Pyloon’s Saloon on the planet called Koboh. It should be noted that cleaning the tank is not a straightforward process as you will require to collect all fish in Star Wars Jedi Survivor to accomplish the task.

Your first step is to locate a non-playable character named Skoova in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You can spot him in a region known as Foothill Falls on planet Koboh. He can be found seated on a boat near a water body and a hut-like structure. Ensure you interact with him during the first encounter, as he is among the many Cantina Recruits in the game.

autism ronin @OrsonWellesButt loving jedi survivor and just came across Skoova Stev who is a tiny salty fisherman with the thickest Scottish accent ever spoken. this is what Star Wars is all about loving jedi survivor and just came across Skoova Stev who is a tiny salty fisherman with the thickest Scottish accent ever spoken. this is what Star Wars is all about https://t.co/iSRbwpr6MG

You can find him in many other locations on planets Koboh and Jedha throughout the game’s duration. You cannot directly catch a fish in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You can do so by interacting with Skoova, who captures the fish for you.

Feel free to peruse this comprehensive guide covering all the fish locations in the game. It is ideal to progress the main story and pursue fishing since accessing some areas might require you to unlock specific abilities for the protagonist, Cal, locked behind story progression.

This is the Pristine state of the fish tank (Image via Electronic Arts)

The fish tank will reach the Dirty stage when you catch three or four fish. After getting hold of seven or eight fish, you will acquire the next phase, Cleaner. To completely clean the fish tank and reach Pristine level, you must collect all twelve fish in the game.

You must also note that some players have reported specific issues regarding this quest, as they had a transparent tank without collecting all twelve fish. In contrast, others still had a considerably muddier fish tank even after acquiring all fish. However, most of the player base has gotten the Pristine state.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers a plethora of collectibles tucked away in secret areas across varied locations on planets like Jedha, Koboh, Shattered Moon, and Coruscant. Feel free to delve into this guide on all collectibles in the Renovation Site 4733 of Planet Coruscant.

