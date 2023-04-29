Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Steam Deck

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is an action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment and is the direct successor to 2019's Star Wars Fallen Order. The game is visually stunning, with numerous graphical upgrades over its predecessor. However, this improvement comes at a cost, especially on PC. The PC port of the game is so bad that Digital Foundry has called it the "Worst Triple-A PC Port of 2023... So Far".

While the developers suggest an RTX 2070 to run the game, the graphics card doesn't cut it at 1080p. Even flagship GPUs such as RTX 4090 struggle to play the game.

Steam Deck is a handled gaming system from Valve. Regarding the specs, it is much weaker compared to the RTX 2070. It is powered by an RDNA 2 GPU capable of running most new AAA releases in 800p. However, due to the abysmal state of the PC port, it doesn't quite deliver even at 800p. Hence, users of the Steam Deck will have to make a few changes to ensure a stable experience.

Most optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the Steam Deck

Although Star Wars Jedi Survivor is playable on the Steam Deck, it is yet to receive a 'Verified' compatibility rating. The game runs poorly on the device, with frequent crashes and FPS drops. Moreover, the FSR implementation isn't proper, leading to poor image quality. While the experience will be poor, users can mitigate a few issues with the correct settings.

If users want to play the game right now without waiting for patches that resolve these problems, they should be using the following settings in-game:

Display

Resolution: 1280x720

1280x720 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Visual Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Foliage Detail: Low

Low Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: On

On Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Performance

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

Using the settings mentioned earlier, users will arrive at somewhat decent results. Although these graphics options can be lowered even more, the results would be sub-optimal with poor image quality. Even then, the performance isn't entirely up to the mark. Due to the game's poor optimization, it barely uses 80% of the Steam Deck's GPU, resulting in suboptimal results no matter the settings one uses.

Hence, if users want to play Star Wars Jedi Survivor on their Steam Deck, they are suggested to wait until the developers push updates and fix the issues. Until then, these settings should help but aren't the ultimate solution.

