Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT are high-end graphics cards built for 1440p and 4K gaming. These GPUs were launched to compete against the RTX 3070 Ti and the 3080 from Nvidia. They continue to deliver superb experiences in the latest video games even years after launch. Starfield, the latest space explorer from Bethesda, plays pretty well on both GPUs.

The new RPG set to release on Xbox and PCs is a bit on the demanding side. Gamers will have to tweak the graphic settings adequately to maintain high framerates in the title. In this article, we will go over the best settings combination for the explorer. We are mainly targeting a stable 60 FPS experience in the title.

Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800

The AMD RX 6800 is a competitive graphics card that targets top-tier performance at 1440p and 4K. We recommend sticking to 1440p for Starfield since this game is demanding on hardware. Gamers can nearly max out the settings at QHD while maintaining a decent FPS.

The best settings combination for playing Starfield on the RX 6800 is as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

The AMD RX 6800 XT is considerably more powerful than its cheaper non-XT sibling. This graphics card delivers top-tier 4K performance in video games, and gamers can stick to UHD in Starfield as well. We recommend a mix of high and ultra settings with a bit of temporal upscaling for the best experience in the article.

The best settings for the RX 6800 XT in Starfield are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

Full Enable depth of field: On

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT rank among the most powerful graphics cards in the market. Players with these GPUs need not worry about performance issues in the space explorer RPG. Both cards deliver sky-high framerates in Starfield while playing at near-highest settings.