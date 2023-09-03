Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and RX 6950 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and RX 6950 XT are high-performance 4K gaming graphics cards that compete against the likes of the RTX 3080 and the 3090. Although the GPUs have been replaced by the newer RX 7900 XT series, they continue to rank among the best options for playing the latest and most demanding titles, such as Starfield, at the highest settings without major performance hiccups.

The new space explorer RPG from the Maryland-based Bethesda is a game that requires high specs on PC. Moreover, optimization isn't the best. Thus, gamers will have to tweak the settings adequately for a decent experience when playing it.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings combinations for the last-gen AMD flagships. We are targeting 60 FPS in the game.

Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is a high-end graphics card built for 4K gaming and still ranks among the fastest in the market. It can easily handle Starfield with minor tweaks to its settings. However, we recommend a mix of high and ultra settings in the game with FSR for the best high-framerate experience.

The best settings in the game for the RX 6900 XT are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

The Radeon RX 6950 XT is slightly faster than the RX 6900 XT thanks to faster operating clock speeds and higher power draws. The graphics card allows players to crank up the settings in Starfield even further.

The best settings in Starfield for the RX 6950 XT are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Overall, the RX 6900 XT and the 6950 XT rank among the fastest and most expensive graphics cards on the market. These GPUs run most modern games without any major sacrifices to performance.

Thus, gamers with these cards will have no issues playing Starfield at high settings despite it being a demanding and poorly optimized title.