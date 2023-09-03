Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti continue to be superb graphics cards for playing the latest and greatest titles available. Although they lose to the newer RTX 4090 in terms of performance, both GPUs pack enough horsepower to play every modern AAA title at 4K with minimal sacrifices. Thus, players can expect a solid experience in Starfield on either 3090 card.

That said, since Starfield is an extremely demanding title, tweaking its settings will be necessary to ensure optimal and stable FPS. Although the tweaks are minimal, they are essential to derive a smooth experience from this game even when it's running on Nvidia's RTX 3090 or 3090 Ti.

Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090

The RTX 3090 is built for 4K gaming, and we don't recommend a lower resolution for Starfield. A mix of high and ultra settings works best in the title. With FSR 2 turned on, the game easily maintains a smooth 60+ FPS experience for the most part at 4K.

With that in mind, here are the detailed settings list to use for Nvidia's RTX 3090 is as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti packs more rendering prowess than the 3090, thanks to its higher core counts, faster clock speeds, and power draw. This allows gamers to crank up the settings in Starfield further without losing out on a ton of performance.

We still recommend a bit of temporal upscaling with FSR 2 for the best experience in the title.

The best graphics settings for the RTX 3090 TI in Starfield are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Both the 3090 and 3090 Ti rank among the fastest GPUs you can buy today. These cards can handle most modern titles at the highest settings without presenting major issues.

Although performance in Starfield is a bit of a slippery slope, the last-gen 90-class cards are capable of delivering a decent experience in this game.