Best Steam Deck settings for Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment's latest game, Avowed, is set to release globally on February 18, 2025. The action RPG title is set in the world of Eora, the same universe as Pillars of Eternity. Pillars of Eternity is another title from Obsidian Entertainment, and now, both games share the same universe.

Users who pre-ordered Avowed's Premium Edition can get their hands on it before the title's release via early access. That said, the game's system requirements are a bit on the higher side. Luckily, the Steam Deck has the power to run Avowed and achieve 30 FPS as long as you use the right settings.

This article looks at the best settings for Avowed on Steam Deck.

Note: The settings provided below shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1280 x 800.

What are the best graphics settings for Avowed on Steam Deck?

Avowed graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Steam Deck is one of the best handhelds for portable gaming, but it is not as powerful as other handheld devices on the market. Therefore, you must use the right settings to get a solid 30FPS experience in Avowed.

Apply the following settings for the best result in Avowed:

Basic Settings

Resolution : 1280 x 800

: 1280 x 800 Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Frame Limit : 30

: 30 Field of View : 90

: 90 Motion Blur : 0%

: 0% VSync : Off

: Off Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Upscaling : AMD FidelityFX 3

: AMD FidelityFX 3 FSR Super Resolution Quality : Quality

: Quality FSR Sharpness: 35%

Advanced Settings

Graphics Quality :

: Anti-aliasing : Medium

: Medium View Distance : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Shading Quality : Low

: Low Effects Quality : Low

: Low Foliage Quality : Low

: Low Post Processing Quality : Low

: Low Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Global Illumination Quality: Low

This concludes our list of the best settings for Avowed on Steam Deck. We combined Low and Medium graphics settings to achieve a great balance of visual fidelity and performance. Please ensure you apply these settings to get the best result.

