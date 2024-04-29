Best TopSpin 2K25 PS5 settings

TopSpin 2K25 is now out on all major platforms and is a major return to form for the long-running game series. The title has launched on both current-gen and last-gen consoles, including the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. While both of these machines can easily run the title, given it is quite forgiving hardware rendering prowess requirements, it's important to review the settings list before jumping into matches.

This guide will list the ideal TopSpin 2K25 settings combination for the PlayStation consoles. Although not necessary, adjusting some of these settings will only add to your experience in the tennis game.

Best TopSpin 2K25 PS4 and PS5 settings

TopSpin 2K25 is available on both PS4 and PS5 (Image via Microsoft)

For starters, the new TopSpin game doesn't ship with a ton of customizable settings options on the PS4 and PS5. This is a relief since you won't have to spend an hour reviewing them, unlike Call of Duty.

Moreover, the game also lacks any graphics option to customize performance; most of it is gameplay and experience-related. The game is light enough to play at the target resolutions and framerates of the consoles: 1080p 30 FPS for the PS4, 4K 30 FPS for the PS4 Pro, and 4K 60 FPS for the PS5.

We have listed the combination of the ideal settings for the game below. Do note some of these recommendations are close to what TopSpin ships with out of the box because they work fine for the average gamer.

Gameplay

Timing Meter: On

On Timing Feedback: On

On Power Indicator: On

On Rally Energy Meter: On

On Ball Bounce Indicator: On

On Serve Indicator: On

Graphics

In graphics, you don't get to choose between a Quality and Performance mode on the PlayStation 5. The only option here is customizable brightness which can be set as per your preference.

We find 50% to be a good balance for the standard scenario. However, depending on which conditions you are playing in, these numbers can vary. The general rule of thumb is to crank up the number as the brightness of your background goes up.

Brightness: 50%

Audio

Audio Preset: Television

Television Master Volume: 100%

100% Music Volume: 30%

30% Dialog Volume: 100%

100% SFX Volume: 100%

100% Crowd Volume: Medium

Medium Speaker Volume: 100%

100% Vibration Intensity: 100%

That's it for the settings in TopSpin 2K25. The game doesn't ship with a whole bunch of customization options, which can be a bit underwhelming for some players. The game has been mostly fine-tuned to run the best on the PlayStation consoles.

