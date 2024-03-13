"Can't wait to play with my kids" - Roger Federer oozes excitement as Top Spin 2K25 trailer drops featuring himself and Serena Williams

Roger Federer has expressed his excitement about playing Top Spin 2K25 with his children.

The original version of the simulator was released in 2003. However, the critically acclaimed franchise was discontinued after the release of its fourth edition in 2011.

Federer and Serena Williams are the cover stars of Top Spin 2K25's standard and Grand Slam editions. Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, and Iga Swiatek feature as the cover stars on the Deluxe Edition. All editions of the simulator will be released on 26 April across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

20-time Grand Slam winner Federer took to social media as he shared an image of the simulator's Grand Slam Edition cover featuring himself and Williams. The 42-year-old's post also featured a written caption along with a gamepad emoji and a winking emoji. He tagged the simulator's publisher, 2K Games, as well.

"Can't wait to play with my kids," Federer wrote in an Instagram Story post.

The official Instagram page of Top Spin 2K25 also dropped a trailer, which showed the simulator's versions of Serena Williams and Roger Federer walking out to the court. It goes on to feature all the cover stars in action across the Grand Slams.

Roger Federer turned heads at the recently-concluded Oscars with his suave look

Roger Federer (L) with wife Mirka (R) at the 96th Annual Academy Awards

Roger Federer, along with wife Mirka, made an appearance at the 96th Annual Academy Awards. The former World No. 1 arrived at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre in a white suit jacket, which he paired with black pants. He completed his look with a pair of black shades and a black bow tie.

Federer's wife Mirka looked stunning in a long, black dress that featured a white collar and white buttons. She also enhanced her look with a white clutch bag.

It did not take long for the media to interact with Federer. He was asked what he was doing at the Oscars, to which he responded:

"I was invited, and usually I had many things to do around that date, so I told myself, why not spend the night at the Oscars with my wife and see the stars?" Federer said.

In the days leading up to the Oscars, Federer was in San Francisco to announce it as the city that will host the 2025 edition of the Laver Cup.

