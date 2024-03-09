"I could see myself being a captain" - Roger Federer throws his name into the mix as Bjorn Borg & John McEnroe reach final year as Laver Cup captains

Roger Federer recently opened up about the possibility of becoming a captain at the Laver Cup as Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe reach their final seasons.

The Laver Cup is named after the legendary Rod Laver, the only man to win the calendar Grand Slam twice. The tournament was conceptualized by Roger Federer after drawing inspiration from the Ryder Cup, a biennial golf tournament where 12 golfers from the USA compete against 12 golfers from Europe. The Laver Cup held its inaugural edition in 2017.

The Swiss retired from tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup where he played his final match alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe against the team of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe for Team World.

Though Federe's role at the event going forward is yet to be determined, he won't be the captain of Team Europe just yet. The two teams - Europe and World - are captained by former rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe. They were initially announced as the captains for the first three editions but their tenures were extended till the end of the 2024 edition.

Speaking about his role at the tournament in the future, Federer said that he could see himself as a captain (via Sportico):

“I could see myself being a captain.”

However, Anthony Godsick, the president and CEO of TEAM8 and co-founder of the Laver Cup, felt that it was too early for the Swiss to take up the captaincy role. Godsick stated that the former World No. 1 was too young to become a captain and that the tournament hadn't reached the 20-time Major champion's generation yet.

"We’re going from generation to generation, and we haven’t quite gotten to his generation yet," Godsick said.

"I think [it is] very interesting to see where the next world locations will be" - Roger Federer excited to take Laver Cup global

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup San Francisco launch for 2025

Roger Federer shared his excitement about the idea of taking the Laver Cup global in the same interview with Sportico. The Laver Cup has been alternating its location between Europe and North America each year with the 2024 edition slated to be held in Berlin.

The tournament has been held in various locations such as Prague, Vancouver, and Chicago in its previous editions. The Chase Center in San Francisco has been announced as the location for the 2025 edition, which is also the home of the NBA team Golden State Warriors.

"I think [it is] very interesting to see where the next world locations will be, the world is a big place, so I think that's going to be something on the top of the agenda," the Swiss said.

