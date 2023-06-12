Best video card (GPU) for gaming PC under $800

Thanks to the pandemic and scalpers, video cards have been toys for the rich for the past couple of years. However, prices are on a downward trend, and multiple high-performance pixel pushers can be bought for less than $800 today. Some of these GPUs are built from the ground up for high-resolution and high-framerate gaming and can deliver better performance than any modern console — namely the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

For under $800, you could buy flagship graphics cards from the last-gen from AMD or some of the latest high-end GPUs from Nvidia, like the RTX 4070 and the 4070 Ti. These GPUs can play games at the highest settings at 4K without breaking a sweat.

This list includes the best value-for-money high-performance graphics cards that can be bought without spending bonkers on a gaming setup.

5) AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT ($429.99+)

The ASRock Phantom Gaming D RX 6750 XT (Image via Newegg)

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT was launched as a high-performance 1440p gaming card. It is a slight upgrade over the older RX 6700 XT and brings about 2% more performance than the original RDNA 2-powered video card. It almost performs as well as the RTX 3070, costing less than the Nvidia equivalent.

GPU Name RX 6750 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 192-bit Base clock 2,150 MHz Base clock 2,600 MHz

Currently, the RX 6750 XT is selling for about $430 brand new. Second hand availability is a bit skewed, but one can find a 6750 XT for about $200-230 on a good day.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 10 GB ($635.99+)

The ASUS TUF RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming GPU (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3080 10 GB is the new 1440p champion, thanks to its recent price cuts. The card was originally introduced for $599 in 2020 but was rarely available at its MSRP due to hardware shortages. Even to this date, it is selling for slightly more than its launch MSRP. The best deal on Newegg currently lists the GPU for $635.99.

GPU Name RTX 3080 Memory 10 GB GDDR6X 320-bit Base clock 1,440 MHz Boost clock 1,710 MHz

Thus, the best option is to buy the video card from the used market, where buyers generously slash about $250 from its retail price. For about $450, the graphics card is a solid bang for the buck thanks to unmatched capabilities at 4K resolutions.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT ($629)

AMD has been the king of price slashes this generation. The top-of-the-line RX 6950 XT video card is currently selling for just $629 after the introduction of the latest Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX graphics cards.

The video card is almost as fast as the RTX 3090 and the RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards. it brings solid 4K performance to the table and can run almost any game (other than Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy) at the highest settings at 4K without major performance issues.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 ($699)

The RTX 4070 isn't any faster than the RX 6950 XT. However, we are listing it above the RDNA 2-powered AMD flagship video card because of two reasons: better ray tracing performance and support for DLSS 3, which brings support for frame generation and much better temporal upscaling technologies. This future proofs the card beyond its raw rasterization performance, which is a nice-to-have for gamers who don't plan on upgrading their rigs for the next three to four years.

The video card was launched for $599 in April, and in our review, we found it great for both 1440p and 4K gaming. It is almost as fast as the RTX 3080 12 GB and is readily available on the market at its MSRP.

1) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti ($799)

The MSI Gaming RTX 4070 Ti Trio (Image via MSI)

The RTX 4070 Ti is the rehashed RTX 4080 12 GB that was supposed to launch in November 2022. The graphics card brings strong gaming performance to the table with raw rasterization numbers high enough to take the RTX 3090 out of consideration.

GPU Name RTX 4070 Ti Memory 12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,610 MHz

Nvidia launched the graphics card for $699, a price point at which AMD practically has no competing option. This makes the video card ideal for gamers with considerable cash to dump on their gaming rigs.

