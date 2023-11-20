Best video game Black Friday deals

The Black Friday weekend is a good time to purchase some video games. Like gaming peripherals and other electronics, popular titles are also on sale during this period. Some of these releases have gone on to break many records, while others haven't lived up to the expectations. When it comes to video games during the Black Friday sales, industry classics across all platforms and genres will be available for cheap.

Here are some of the offerings worth purchasing.

Best video games to purchase during the Black Friday sale

Barring mobile phones, there are four major platforms you can game on, namely Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. This list of video games will be segregated into groups based on these platforms and include both platform-exclusive and third-party titles.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch has seen some really splendid entries this year. Starting from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to Super Mario Bros Wonder, there are some amazing games that everyone should try out. Here are five titles you should consider purchasing during the Black Friday Sale.

Sniper Elite IV ($28.99)

If you're a fan of shooters and love using sniper rifles, then this weapon is for you. Although not a recent title, it's definitely worth your time as a nice mix of stealth and shooting.

Buy Sniper Elite IV (Amazon: $28.99)

Super Mario Odyssey ($39.99)

Super Mario Odyssey is one of those rare Mario games that isn't a side-scroller. If you're a Mario fan, this is one video game you should purchase during the Black Friday sale.

Buy Super Mario Odyssey (BestBuy: $39.99)

Octopath Traveller II ($39.99)

If you like role-playing games (RPGs) then Octopath Traveller II is something that you should try out. Developed by Square Enix, it's a well-made title and is one of the best releases on the Switch this year.

Buy Octopath Traveller II (BestBuy: $39.99)

Kirby's Return to Dreamland Delux ($41)

This title was originally released for the Nintendo Wii back in 2011. It was then remastered and released for the Switch earlier this year. It's a well-made game worth purchasing during the Black Friday sale this year.

Buy Kirby's Return to Dreamland Delux (Amazon: $41)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ($59.80)

This title has managed to give Hogwarts Legacy a good run for its money. Not only that, it's a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild as well.

Buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Amazon: $59.80)

PC

Barring the PlayStation and the Nintendo exclusive titles, almost every game from other platforms also hit PC. Here are some amazing video games you can purchase during the Black Friday sale this year:

Resident Evil Village ($11.19)

Capcom made a stunning entry into the survival games franchise with Resident Evil Village. With limited ammo at your disposal, you must get crafty and use your wit and skill to survive.

Buy Resident Evil Village (CDKeys.com:$11.19)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey ($11.99)

In this title, you get to travel to the mystical lands of Egypt and witness the formation of the Hidden Ones as you follow the story of Bayek and Aya.

Buy Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Humble: $11.99)

Red Dead Redemption 2 ($19.79)

Developed by Rockstar, Red Dead Redemption is regarded as one of the best games by numerous critics. In fact, the title has developed a cult following.

Buy Red Dead Redemption 2 (Humble: $19.79)

Tunic ($20.99)

Tunic is a very interesting game. It steps away from the conventional style of visuals seen in modern-day video games. The premise is quite interesting as well. This is one game that you should try out.

Buy Tunic (Humble: $20.99)

The Last of Us Part 1 ($29.39)

Although it had a terrible PC launch, The Last of Us Part 1 has a beautiful storyline. Most of the issues have been addressed and fixed through patches at this point, and the game is playable, so you could consider it during the Black Friday sale this year.

Buy The Last of Us Part 1 (CDKeys.com: $29.39)

PlayStation 5

This platform is known for its exclusives. Most PlayStation exclusives are very well made, especially in terms of visuals and storylines. Here are some iconic video games you could purchase on PlayStation 5 during the Black Friday sale.

Marvel's Midnight Suns ($19.99)

Strategy game fans can go ahead and purchase Marvel's Midnight Suns during the Black Friday sale this year. It's a well-made title with a gripping storyline.

Buy Marvel's Midnight Suns (Amazon: $19.99)

EA FC 24 ($29.99)

Football aficionados will struggle to overlook this one. If you haven't purchased EA FC 24 yet, now is the time to get your hands on this title.

Buy EA FC 24 (Target: $29.99)

Madden NFL 24 ($29.99)

If you're interested in thrilling sports games, this is another offering you can try out. In fact, Madden NFL 24 is a very realistic game and boasts some amazing graphics.

Buy Madden NFL 24 (Amazon: $29.99)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition ($39.99)

Insomniac Games stepped up their game with the new Spider-Man 2. However, its predecessor isn't too dull either. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a must-buy during the Black Friday sale this year

Buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Amazon: $39.99)

Dead Space 2023 ($45.22)

Dead Space is one of the best horror survival games to have gone live this year. Although dubbed as a remaster, the entire title was built from the ground up while remaining true to its original storyline.

Buy Dead Space 2023 (Walmart: $45.22)

Xbox Series X/S

Unlike the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S has very little to no exclusives. As part of the Microsoft stable, Windows PC and Xbox systems tend to share a similar catalog. Here are a few titles you could consider purchasing during the Black Friday sale.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! ($19.99)

Like A Dragon: Ishin is a masterpiece developed by SEGA. Set in the 1860s, the storyline follows the life of a young samurai growing up during a time when the country is on the brink of a revolution.

Buy Like A Dragon: Ishin! (BestBuy: $19.99)

Sea of Thieves ($19.99)

Sea of Thieves is probably the only multiplayer game in the market today dedicated to embracing the age of piracy. Although you can enjoy this game solo, it's best played with friends.

Buy Sea of Thieves (Amazon: $19.99)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection ($29.99)

This isn't a single game but a compilation of six entries. The Halo franchise is iconic, and every gamer deserves to experience its rich storyline. From realistic weapon mechanics to an enthralling soundtrack, this franchise has it all.

Buy Halo: The Master Chief Collection (BestBuy: $29.99)

Remnant 2 ($39.99)

Remnant 2 is a unique soulslike shooter that can challenge the gameplay skills of even the most seasoned gamers. If you fancy a challenge, try out this riveting offering.

Buy Remnant 2 (Amazon: $39.99)

Starfield ($54.99)

This game was entrenched in the development phase for so long that players were certain it would never see daylight. However, Starfield finally went live but received mixed reviews. Despite its shortcomings, the game has immediately built a loyal fanbase.

Buy Starfield (BestBuy: $54.99)

That concludes the list of games you should be looking out for during the Black Friday sale this year.