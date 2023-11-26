Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2023

Walmart is running one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions this year. Hundreds, if not thousands, of products have been discounted, and these lucrative price tags make them worth purchasing ahead of the holiday season. We doubt most of the products will be as cheap in the future as they are today.
So, if you are eyeing any specific deal on the e-commerce site, we recommend securing them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the best prices.
We have scoured the website for lucrative deals on a variety of products, including laptops, game consoles, appliances, and more. But, navigating the website for the best tech deals can be a bit problematic for some people. To help you take a glance at the best offers available, we will list the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals in this story.
Walmart has dozens of Cyber Monday deals to choose from
Walmart has the best prices on several tech items. It has the best deal on the Xbox Series S, which is being offered for $250 alongside a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Moreover, multiple office-use and media consumption laptops are being offered for throwaway prices as well, making them worthwhile for students and multi-taskers.
Most tech products are available at discounted rates on the website. However, if you want to save big, the best Cyber Monday deals currently up for grabs at Walmart are as follows:
Best Cyber Monday video game and game console deals at Walmart
Nintendo Switch OLED: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
- The Nintendo Switch OLED with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle has been discounted to just $349.99 this Cyber Monday.
- $349.99 at Walmart
Xbox Series S with 3-month Game Pass Ultimate
- The Xbox Series S with 3-month Game Pass Ultimate has been discounted to just $249 at Walmart.
- $249 at Walmart
Meta Quest 2 128GB + $50 credit in the Meta Quest Store
- The Meta Quest 2 128 GB has been discounted to an effective of $199.99. You get a $50 credit card with the headset.
- $249 at Walmart
Nintendo Switch Sports
- The Nintendo Switch Sports video game has been discounted to just $30 in the sale.
- $30 at Walmart
Xbox Wireless Controller
- The Xbox Wireless Controller is available for a bargain of just $45.
- $45 at Walmart
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle
- PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle has been discounted to the low price of just $450 in the ongoing sale at Walmart.
- $449 at Walmart
Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller
- The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller has been discounted by $20 this Cyber Monday.
- $49 at Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is down to just $30 at Walmart.
- $30 at Walmart
Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle
- The Nintendo Switch lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle is down to just $199 at Walmart this Cyber Monday.
- $199 at Walmart
LG 32" Ultra-Gear QHD 165 Hz monitor
- The LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD 165 Hz monitor is down to just $169 at Walmart. It is an excellent choice for the Series S and PS5 consoles.
- $169 at Walmart
Best Cyber Monday smartphone and accessories deals at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB
- The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128 GB is available for a bargain of just $139 at Walmart.
- $139 at Walmart
Apple iPhone 12 64GB
- The $299 Apple iPhone 12 64 GB is now cheaper than the iPhone SE at Walmart.
- $299 at Walmart
JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds
- The Jlab Go Air Pop Bluetooth earbuds have been discounted to under $10 this Cyber Monday, making them worthwhile for casual music listening.
- $9.88 at Walmart
Apple Watch SE (2023) GPS 40mm
- The Apple Watch SE 2023 is available for an unmissable price of just $179 at Walmart.
- $179 at Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
- The last-gen AirPods Pro have been discounted to just $169 at Walmart.
- $169 at Walmart
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
- The Beats Studio3 Wireless noise cancelling headphones have been handsomely discounted to just $99 at Walmart.
- $99 at Walmart
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals at Walmart
HP 14" FHD Pavilion x360 Laptop
- The HP 14-inch FHD Pavilion x360 is a convertible laptop available for just $399 at Walmart this Cyber Monday.
- $399 at Walmart
HP 15.6", Laptop Intel Pentium Processor 4GB RAM, 128GB UFS
- The HP 15.6" laptop with the Pentium processor is an inexpensive PC for just $179 at Walmart.
- $179 at Walmart
MSI Katana GF76 17.3" FHD Gaming Laptop
- The MSI Katana GF76 is a superb deal for just $829.99. It features the RTX 3050 Ti GPU.
- $829.99 at Walmart
Best Cyber Monday everyday tech deals at Walmart
Aavapow Car Jump Starter 27800mAh Battery
- The Aavapow car jump starter can be a good addition to your long drive tech stack for just $62.
- $61.99 at Walmart
Nexpow Portable Inverter Generator 2250W
- Another great buy for long drives and off-roading, the Nexpow portable generator is available for just $360 at Walmart.
- $359.99 at Walmart
BlitzHome Countertop Dishwasher
- The BlitzHome countertop dishwasher is down to just $220 from $360 at Walmart.
- $219.99 at Walmart
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle
- The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ is an inexpensive $55 gadget for kids and casual photography.
- $55 at Walmart
12V XR-350 ATV Powered Ride-on by Action Wheels for children
- The 12V XR-350 ATV for kids has been discounted to less than $100 at Walmart.
- $98 at Walmart
EVERCROSS Electric Scooter Adults 10"
- The Evercross electric scooter has been discounted to just $289.99, down from its $600 retail price.
- $289.99 at Walmart
Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
- The Dyson V11 cordless vacuum cleaner is available for a steal deal of $350 this Cyber Monday sale.
- $349.99 at Walmart
Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer
- If you are looking for a fryer, the Gourmia all-in-one 14 QT is a superb deal at just $50.
- $50 at Walmart
Onson robot vacuum cleaner 2 in 1
- The Onson robot vacuum cleaner is down to just $103 at Walmart. It was introduced for a ludicrous $620.
- $102.99 at Walmart
GTRACING GTWD-200 Gaming Chair
- The Gtracing GTWD-200 is available for a steal deal of just $99 this Cyber Monday.
- $99 at Walmart
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369
- Another superb deal on carpet claners is the Bissell little green 3369, available for just $78 at Walmart.
- $78 at Walmart
Most of these Cyber Monday deals won't be available for much longer on the website. They will be gone by Tuesday. Act fast if you want to save big on any of the products listed above.