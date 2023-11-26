Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2023

Walmart is running one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions this year. Hundreds, if not thousands, of products have been discounted, and these lucrative price tags make them worth purchasing ahead of the holiday season. We doubt most of the products will be as cheap in the future as they are today.

So, if you are eyeing any specific deal on the e-commerce site, we recommend securing them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the best prices.

We have scoured the website for lucrative deals on a variety of products, including laptops, game consoles, appliances, and more. But, navigating the website for the best tech deals can be a bit problematic for some people. To help you take a glance at the best offers available, we will list the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals in this story.

Walmart has dozens of Cyber Monday deals to choose from

Walmart has the best prices on several tech items. It has the best deal on the Xbox Series S, which is being offered for $250 alongside a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Moreover, multiple office-use and media consumption laptops are being offered for throwaway prices as well, making them worthwhile for students and multi-taskers.

Most tech products are available at discounted rates on the website. However, if you want to save big, the best Cyber Monday deals currently up for grabs at Walmart are as follows:

Best Cyber Monday video game and game console deals at Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle

The Nintendo Switch OLED with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle has been discounted to just $349.99 this Cyber Monday.

$349.99 at Walmart

Xbox Series S with 3-month Game Pass Ultimate

The Xbox Series S with 3-month Game Pass Ultimate has been discounted to just $249 at Walmart.

$249 at Walmart

Meta Quest 2 128GB + $50 credit in the Meta Quest Store

The Meta Quest 2 128 GB has been discounted to an effective of $199.99. You get a $50 credit card with the headset.

$249 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Sports

The Nintendo Switch Sports video game has been discounted to just $30 in the sale.

$30 at Walmart

Xbox Wireless Controller

The Xbox Wireless Controller is available for a bargain of just $45.

$45 at Walmart

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle has been discounted to the low price of just $450 in the ongoing sale at Walmart.

$449 at Walmart

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller

The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller has been discounted by $20 this Cyber Monday.

$49 at Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is down to just $30 at Walmart.

$30 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle

The Nintendo Switch lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle is down to just $199 at Walmart this Cyber Monday.

$199 at Walmart

LG 32" Ultra-Gear QHD 165 Hz monitor

The LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD 165 Hz monitor is down to just $169 at Walmart. It is an excellent choice for the Series S and PS5 consoles.

$169 at Walmart

Best Cyber Monday smartphone and accessories deals at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128 GB is available for a bargain of just $139 at Walmart.

$139 at Walmart

Apple iPhone 12 64GB

The $299 Apple iPhone 12 64 GB is now cheaper than the iPhone SE at Walmart.

$299 at Walmart

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds

The Jlab Go Air Pop Bluetooth earbuds have been discounted to under $10 this Cyber Monday, making them worthwhile for casual music listening.

$9.88 at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (2023) GPS 40mm

The Apple Watch SE 2023 is available for an unmissable price of just $179 at Walmart.

$179 at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The last-gen AirPods Pro have been discounted to just $169 at Walmart.

$169 at Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 Wireless noise cancelling headphones have been handsomely discounted to just $99 at Walmart.

$99 at Walmart

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals at Walmart

HP 14" FHD Pavilion x360 Laptop

The HP 14-inch FHD Pavilion x360 is a convertible laptop available for just $399 at Walmart this Cyber Monday.

$399 at Walmart

HP 15.6", Laptop Intel Pentium Processor 4GB RAM, 128GB UFS

The HP 15.6" laptop with the Pentium processor is an inexpensive PC for just $179 at Walmart.

$179 at Walmart

MSI Katana GF76 17.3" FHD Gaming Laptop

The MSI Katana GF76 is a superb deal for just $829.99. It features the RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

$829.99 at Walmart

Best Cyber Monday everyday tech deals at Walmart

Aavapow Car Jump Starter 27800mAh Battery

The Aavapow car jump starter can be a good addition to your long drive tech stack for just $62.

$61.99 at Walmart

Nexpow Portable Inverter Generator 2250W

Another great buy for long drives and off-roading, the Nexpow portable generator is available for just $360 at Walmart.

$359.99 at Walmart

BlitzHome Countertop Dishwasher

The BlitzHome countertop dishwasher is down to just $220 from $360 at Walmart.

$219.99 at Walmart

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ is an inexpensive $55 gadget for kids and casual photography.

$55 at Walmart

12V XR-350 ATV Powered Ride-on by Action Wheels for children

The 12V XR-350 ATV for kids has been discounted to less than $100 at Walmart.

$98 at Walmart

EVERCROSS Electric Scooter Adults 10"

The Evercross electric scooter has been discounted to just $289.99, down from its $600 retail price.

$289.99 at Walmart

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V11 cordless vacuum cleaner is available for a steal deal of $350 this Cyber Monday sale.

$349.99 at Walmart

Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer

If you are looking for a fryer, the Gourmia all-in-one 14 QT is a superb deal at just $50.

$50 at Walmart

Onson robot vacuum cleaner 2 in 1

The Onson robot vacuum cleaner is down to just $103 at Walmart. It was introduced for a ludicrous $620.

$102.99 at Walmart

GTRACING GTWD-200 Gaming Chair

The Gtracing GTWD-200 is available for a steal deal of just $99 this Cyber Monday.

$99 at Walmart

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369

Another superb deal on carpet claners is the Bissell little green 3369, available for just $78 at Walmart.

$78 at Walmart

Most of these Cyber Monday deals won't be available for much longer on the website. They will be gone by Tuesday. Act fast if you want to save big on any of the products listed above.