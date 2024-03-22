5 best webcams for streaming in 2024

Choosing the appropriate webcam is crucial for gamers who want to engage their audience with high-quality footage, especially with the growing popularity of gaming and livestreaming platforms. There are plenty of webcams with special features designed to meet the needs of streamers, like improved video resolution and frame rates, sophisticated auto-focusing, and low-light correction.

This article will examine the top five webcams made especially for streaming games, emphasizing their unique features, performance, and compatibility with well-known streaming services.

Top webcams for streaming games in 2024

1) OBSBot Tiny 2

This webcam is excellent at catching colors, contrast, and details. Even in dimly lit environments, a bigger sensor is really good at capturing the scene. That can be resolved by adding a key light, which will significantly improve the quality while you are streaming games.

The Tiny 2 can handle HDR 4K video at 30 frames per second. 1080p, 960p, and 720p resolutions are also supported, along with framerates of 60, 30, 25, 24, 20, and 15 frames per second. The codecs of MJPEG, YUV, and H264 are available as output options, satisfying the needs of most gaming streamers.

Tiny bot 2 Specifications Resolution 4K maximum at 30fps Frames per Second 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps Other Features HDR support, voice control, AI tracking

Pros

4K with HDR

Good microphone

AI subject tracking

Cons

Slightly pricey

2) Logitech StreamCam

The StreamCam has USB-C connectivity and records in full 1080p at 60 frames per second. That surpasses the 1080p/30 frames per second of the three-year-old Logitech C922 camera, which is a mainstay in many streamer setups because of its affordable price tag.

The StreamCam also works well with popular streaming programs like XSplit and OBS. Many of the settings that most users don't bother with, such as exposure, white balance, and face-tracking, are automated by the Capture 2.0 program. Ifyou are a gamer who incorporates a green screen, there is also a chroma key capability you can utilize.

Logitech StreamCam Specifications Resolution 1080p Frames per Second 1080p @ 60fps Other Features 73-degree field of view

Pros

Excellent face tracking

Good low-light performance

Chroma key for green screen

Cons

Short USB-C cable

3) Elgato Facecam

This webcam offers uncompressed video at 1080p/60 frames per second, which will likely be the main draw for gamers. The Sony STARVIS sensor, which is often found in security cameras designed for low-light conditions, is also used. The Camera Hub software is one of the nicest features of the Facecam suite. Any changes you want to make to the camera settings can be done with this straightforward control interface.

Logitech StreamCam Specifications Resolution 1080p Frames per Second 1080p @ 60fps Other Features 80-degree field of view, Camera hub app

Pros

Outputs video uncompressed 1080p 60fps

Camera Hub software

Cons

Fixed focused

Certain scenes may get over-exposed

4) Razer Kiyo Pro

The Kiyo Pro improves upon Razer's previous webcams, and takes a somewhat different approach to managing lighting in dimly lit areas. It boasts a wide-angle lens, an omnidirectional microphone, 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, and HDR (which is turned off by default).

It's a feature-rich webcam designed for gamers who take streaming seriously. Although the Kiyo Pro has an omnidirectional microphone as well, if you're serious about streaming, you should invest in a good microphone so that you can sound your best while playing your favorite games.

Razer Kiyo Pro Specifications Resolution 1080p with HDR support Frames per Second 1080p @ 60fps Other Features 103/90/80-degree field of view options, Adaptive light sensor with inbuilt mic

Pros

Good low-light performance

Good saturation and contrast

In-built omnidirectional mic

Cons

Pricing is on the higher side

5) Logitech C922 HD Pro

The Logitech C922 HD Pro is one of the best webcams for general use. It's the most reasonable option for budget-conscious consumers and also makes the most sense for the typical PC user. It can only stream at 30 frames per second in full 1080p resolution; however, you can choose to run it at 720p for a decent image and a smoother 60 frames per second for your games.

You can change most of the settings with the Logitech Camera App. Moreover, streamers should value the C922's superb compatibility with the ChromaCam background replacement program. Overall, the Logitech C922 is quite affordable and does a great job at its primary functions.

Logitech C922 HD Pro Specifications Resolution 1080p Frames per Second 1080p @ 30fps Other Features 90-degree field of view options, Dual microphones

Pros

Good low-light performance

Budget-friendly

In-built dual mic

Cons

Limits frames to 30 at 1080p

