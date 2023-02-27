Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for GTX 1060

The GTX 1060 is an incredibly popular GPU that has stood the test of time. Despite being almost seven years old, it can still handle most modern video games at 1080p without any major issues. This includes Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which is one of the latest souls borne games in the market.

It's important to note that Wo Long is a graphically intensive game, so gamers with a GTX 1060 in their rig may need to reduce the settings to the lowest possible in order to achieve a playable framerate. However, the game does support upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR, which can help improve performance on the 60-class Pascal card.

Here are the recommended settings for the best performance with a GTX 1060.

The GTX 1060 can run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but keep your expectations in check

Despite being discontinued by Nvidia, the GTX 1060's insane value proposition and ability to handle most modern video games keeps it alive to date.

Wo Long is not an easy game to render. However, the GTX 1060 handles it like a champ with the following settings applied.

Best graphics settings to enjoy Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at better visual quality with the GTX 1060

Wo Long looks visually pleasing with the following settings applied. In addition, the card can manage a steady 30 FPS without major stutters.

Graphics Settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode: Prioritize resolution

Prioritize resolution Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Near

Near Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Disabled Model LOD: Standard

Standard Volumetric fog resolution: Low

Low Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

Best graphics settings to enjoy Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at high framerates with the GTX 1060

With aggressive visual tuning, gamers get high framerates in Wo Long. The best settings are listed below:

Graphics Settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode: Prioritize FPS

Prioritize FPS Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 80%

80% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Shadow quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Shadow render distance: Near

Near Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Disabled

: Disabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Disabled Model LOD: Standard

Standard Volumetric fog resolution: Low

Low Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

Overall, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is pretty well optimized on PC. The 1060 can easily run the game at decent framerates without breaking a sweat.

