Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, one of the most anticipated games of 2023, is a graphically intense title best enjoyed on high-end cards like the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti. The action role-playing title is in the Three Kingdoms period of China.

The demo is available on PC as of now, and the full version will launch on March 3. The title will be locked to 60 FPS in the final demo, but it will run at high framerates after release.

The game packs a ton of graphics settings like most other AAA releases on PC. Fine-tuning the settings can be a bit of a chore for some gamers. So, here are the best combinations for the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can easily run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at 60 FPS

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a graphically demanding game on PC. The title will require some high-end graphics cards to deliver optimal performance. However, gamers with some of the highest-end 70- and 80-class GPUs can enjoy a solid experience with the listed settings applied.

Best Wo Long graphics settings for the RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 can deliver 60 FPS in the demo with the following settings applied at 1440p:

Graphics settings

Screen brightness : As per preference

: As per preference HDR: As per preference

As per preference Adjust HDR: As per preference

As per preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode:

Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Far

Far Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Enabled Model LOD: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: High quality

High quality Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain: As per preference

As per preference Depth of field: As per preference

As per preference Lens flare: As per preference

Best Wo Long graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti can handle Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at 4K UHD resolution without major issues. However, the game won't run any faster than 60 FPS in the final demo. Thus, the following settings are the best bet:

Graphics settings

Screen brightness : As per preference

: As per preference HDR: As per preference

As per preference Adjust HDR: As per preference

As per preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode:

Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Far

Far Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Enabled Model LOD: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: High quality

High quality Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain: As per preference

As per preference Depth of field: As per preference

As per preference Lens flare: As per preference

Overall, Wo Long: Fallen Dyansty's optimization is on point. The game is still a week away from its final release. Thus, things are only expected to improve with the Day 1 patch. The 3070 and 3070 Ti are solid cards to enjoy the latest game.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes