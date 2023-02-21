Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are solid mid-range GPUs for playing the latest AAA titles like Atomic Heart and Hogwarts Legacy. The cards were launched as the spiritual successors to the successful RTX 2070 and 2070 Super GPUs and have taken over the market in the last two years.

The GPUs were mainly built for 1440p gaming, but they can play multiple titles in 4K without major issues. Thus, they represent a solid balance in price and performance.

Like any other AAA title, Atomic Heart has several graphics settings that can make choosing the best options a bit difficult. Thus, this guide lists the best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

Atomic Heart runs smoothly on RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Atomic Heart is a well-optimized title. Even entry-level GPUs like the RTX 3050 and the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT can easily handle it in FHD resolution. Thus, gamers looking to max out the game in 1440p with the Ampere-based 70-class GPUs will not be disappointed.

The game can pump out a ton of frames per second without relying on any upscaling technologies while running on the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for RTX 3070

At 1440p, the RTX 3070 can maintain a solid framerate of 80+ FPS with the following settings applied in Atomic Heart:

Display

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Image sharpening : As per preference

: As per preference Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-sync: Off

Off FPS cap: 300

300 Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display selection: As per preference

Quality

Preset : Custom

: Custom Depth of field: Max

Max Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS Super Resolution: Off

Off DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Animation Quality: Max

Max Shadows: Max

Max Ambient Occlusion: Max

Max Visual FX : Max

: Max Number of objects: Max

Max Materials: Max

Max Volumetric fog: Max

Max Post-processing: Max

Max Textures: Max

Max Texture anisotropy : 8

: 8 3D model quality: Max

Max Vegetation density : Max

: Max Hard drive speed: SSD

SSD Shader cache: On

Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The highest settings in Atomic Heart are a piece of cake for the 3070 Ti in QHD resolution. Gamers can get almost 100 FPS in the game with the following preferences:

Display

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Image sharpening : As per preference

: As per preference Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-sync: Off

Off FPS cap: 300

300 Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display selection: As per preference

Quality

Preset : Custom

: Custom Depth of field: Max

Max Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS Super Resolution: Off

Off DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Animation Quality: Max

Max Shadows: Max

Max Ambient Occlusion: Max

Max Visual FX : Max

: Max Number of objects: Max

Max Materials: Max

Max Volumetric fog: Max

Max Post-processing: Max

Max Textures: Max

Max Texture anisotropy : 8

: 8 3D model quality: Max

Max Vegetation density : Max

: Max Hard drive speed: SSD

SSD Shader cache: On

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are solid video cards for playing the latest AAA titles without major performance issues. The cards can handle most games at QHD. They can even run Atomic Heart at 4K since it is a fairly well-optimized title. Thus, gamers are in for a treat in this new launch from Mundfish.

