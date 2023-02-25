Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Modern graphically intense games such as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are best enjoyed on high-end graphic cards like the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti. With Nvidia's Ampere offerings being much faster than their Turing counterparts, they can run almost every video game flawlessly at UHD resolution.
Although Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will officially be released on March 3, 2023, a demo version of the game is currently available for download. Interestingly, its framerate is currently capped at 60 FPS, which will later be removed alongside the final launch.
As expected from a modern RPG, the game boasts a ton of graphical settings, which can make choosing the best ones challenging. In this guide, we will list the best options for the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti video cards.
The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are solid GPUs to play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in 4K resolution
Koei Tecmo's highly anticipated Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features some truly impeccable visuals. In fact, the game might just be one of the most visually appealing releases of 2023. Keeping that in mind, modern GPUs like the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti should be able to handle it without breaking a sweat. For the most part, these cards can run the game with the highest settings.
Best Wo Long graphics settings for the RTX 3080
With the following settings applied, gamers can enjoy a stable 60 FPS in 4K with the RTX 3080 in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:
Graphics settings
- Screen brightness: As per preference
- HDR: As per preference
- Adjust HDR: As per preference
- Settings type: Custom
- Mode:
- Maximum FPS: 60
- Display mode: Full screen
- Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160
- V-sync: Disabled
- Rendering resolution: 100%
- DLSS: Disabled
- Texture Quality: High quality
- Shadow quality: High quality
- Shadow render distance: Far
- Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows): Enabled
- Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled
- Subsurface scattering: Enabled
- Model LOD: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: High quality
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per preference
- Film grain: As per preference
- Depth of field: As per preference
- Lens flare: As per preference
Best Wo Long graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti
Obviously, the RTX 3080 Ti can deliver even higher framerates at 4K than its regular variant. However, until the final release, gamers won't be able to enjoy anything higher than 60 FPS. For now, the best settings are as follows:
In general, the 3080 and 3080 Ti are solid premium cards for playing the latest video games at the highest visual quality. Thus, gamers with the 80-class GPUs need not worry about performance issues in modern AAA titles like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
