Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Modern graphically intense games such as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are best enjoyed on high-end graphic cards like the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti. With Nvidia's Ampere offerings being much faster than their Turing counterparts, they can run almost every video game flawlessly at UHD resolution.

Although Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will officially be released on March 3, 2023, a demo version of the game is currently available for download. Interestingly, its framerate is currently capped at 60 FPS, which will later be removed alongside the final launch.

As expected from a modern RPG, the game boasts a ton of graphical settings, which can make choosing the best ones challenging. In this guide, we will list the best options for the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti video cards.

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are solid GPUs to play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in 4K resolution

Koei Tecmo's highly anticipated Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features some truly impeccable visuals. In fact, the game might just be one of the most visually appealing releases of 2023. Keeping that in mind, modern GPUs like the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti should be able to handle it without breaking a sweat. For the most part, these cards can run the game with the highest settings.

Best Wo Long graphics settings for the RTX 3080

With the following settings applied, gamers can enjoy a stable 60 FPS in 4K with the RTX 3080 in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

Graphics settings

Screen brightness : As per preference

: As per preference HDR: As per preference

As per preference Adjust HDR: As per preference

As per preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode:

Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Far

Far Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Enabled Model LOD: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: High quality

High quality Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain: As per preference

As per preference Depth of field: As per preference

As per preference Lens flare: As per preference

In general, the 3080 and 3080 Ti are solid premium cards for playing the latest video games at the highest visual quality. Thus, gamers with the 80-class GPUs need not worry about performance issues in modern AAA titles like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

