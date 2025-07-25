Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT are entry-level 1080p gaming graphics cards from Team Red. While they struggle in the latest and most demanding titles such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you can still squeeze out playable framerates with a few settings tweaks. This comes with a compromise on the visual quality, however.

In this article, we have compiled the ideal settings list for the last-gen AMD video cards.

Note: The settings recommended in this article work best for systems that meet the minimum requirements for Wuchang (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 16 GB RAM).

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7600

The RX 7600 can play Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with the Mid settings (Image via 505 Games)

The RX 7600's 8GB VRAM handles Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with a few compromises to the visual settings. For starters, dial back the demanding effects like Volumetric Fog and Global Illumination. FSR upscaling is required to maintain smooth framerates while keeping most visual elements at Mid settings.

Here's the detailed settings combination for the AMD mid-range contender:

Graphics Settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : Off

: Off Overall Quality : Mid

: Mid Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution : 50

: 50 Super-Resolution Oversampling : FSR Quality

: FSR Quality Frame Generation : Off

: Off DLSS Frame Generation : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing Quality : Mid

: Mid Sharpening : 3

: 3 Post-Processing : Mid

: Mid Shadow Quality : Mid

: Mid Effects Quality : Mid

: Mid Viewing Distance : Mid

: Mid Texture Quality : High

: High Vegetation Quality : Low

: Low Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Global Illumination : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : Mid

: Mid Reflection Quality: Low

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

The 7600 XT is a powerful mid-range GPU for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

The RX 7600 XT's 16 GB VRAM and slightly improved specs sheet allows for higher overall quality and better handling of mid-tier settings. You can turn FSR 3 upscaling on to keep performance steady with most settings pushed higher than the standard 7600.

Here's the detailed settings combination for the mid-range AMD card:

Graphics Settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 1920 x 1080 (or 1440p with FSR Performance)

: 1920 x 1080 (or 1440p with FSR Performance) Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : Off

: Off Overall Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution : 60

: 60 Super-Resolution Oversampling : FSR Quality

: FSR Quality Frame Generation : Off

: Off DLSS Frame Generation : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing Quality : Mid

: Mid Sharpening : 2

: 2 Post-Processing : Mid

: Mid Shadow Quality : Mid

: Mid Effects Quality : Mid

: Mid Viewing Distance : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Vegetation Quality : Mid

: Mid Volumetric Fog : Mid

: Mid Global Illumination : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Reflection Quality: Mid

Overall, the RX 7600 and 7600 XT are decently capable GPUs for playing the latest titles. However, in not-so-well-optimized titles such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you'll have to resort to a few settings compromises to maintain a balanced experience. Our settings recommendations strive to hit the sweetspot between decent visuals and a playable FPS.

