Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT

By Arka Mukherjee
Published Jul 25, 2025 15:20 GMT
The RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT are capable GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via AMD and 505 Games)
The AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT are entry-level 1080p gaming graphics cards from Team Red. While they struggle in the latest and most demanding titles such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you can still squeeze out playable framerates with a few settings tweaks. This comes with a compromise on the visual quality, however.

In this article, we have compiled the ideal settings list for the last-gen AMD video cards.

Note: The settings recommended in this article work best for systems that meet the minimum requirements for Wuchang (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 16 GB RAM).

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7600

The RX 7600 can play Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with the Mid settings (Image via 505 Games)
The RX 7600's 8GB VRAM handles Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with a few compromises to the visual settings. For starters, dial back the demanding effects like Volumetric Fog and Global Illumination. FSR upscaling is required to maintain smooth framerates while keeping most visual elements at Mid settings.

Here's the detailed settings combination for the AMD mid-range contender:

Graphics Settings

  • Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Lock FPS: 60
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Low Latency Mode: Off
  • Overall Quality: Mid
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

  • Oversampling Resolution: 50
  • Super-Resolution Oversampling: FSR Quality
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid
  • Sharpening: 3
  • Post-Processing: Mid
  • Shadow Quality: Mid
  • Effects Quality: Mid
  • Viewing Distance: Mid
  • Texture Quality: High
  • Vegetation Quality: Low
  • Volumetric Fog: Low
  • Global Illumination: Low
  • Ambient Occlusion: Mid
  • Reflection Quality: Low

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

The 7600 XT is a powerful mid-range GPU for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)
The RX 7600 XT's 16 GB VRAM and slightly improved specs sheet allows for higher overall quality and better handling of mid-tier settings. You can turn FSR 3 upscaling on to keep performance steady with most settings pushed higher than the standard 7600.

Here's the detailed settings combination for the mid-range AMD card:

Graphics Settings

  • Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (or 1440p with FSR Performance)
  • Lock FPS: 60
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Low Latency Mode: Off
  • Overall Quality: High
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

  • Oversampling Resolution: 60
  • Super-Resolution Oversampling: FSR Quality
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid
  • Sharpening: 2
  • Post-Processing: Mid
  • Shadow Quality: Mid
  • Effects Quality: Mid
  • Viewing Distance: High
  • Texture Quality: High
  • Vegetation Quality: Mid
  • Volumetric Fog: Mid
  • Global Illumination: Low
  • Ambient Occlusion: High
  • Reflection Quality: Mid
Overall, the RX 7600 and 7600 XT are decently capable GPUs for playing the latest titles. However, in not-so-well-optimized titles such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you'll have to resort to a few settings compromises to maintain a balanced experience. Our settings recommendations strive to hit the sweetspot between decent visuals and a playable FPS.

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

