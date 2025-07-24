Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are entry-level graphics cards designed to handle the latest games such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Given the limited rendering capabilities these cards ship with, you will have to rely on slightly tuned-down graphics options to maintain a steady 60 FPS in the latest 505 Games title. While Wuchang is a pretty demanding video game, it's locked to 60 FPS on entry-level hardware such as the 4060, which helps simplify things.

In this article, we have summarized the ideal graphics options for running the game on the last-gen 60-class video cards, which should get you the perfect balance between visuals and performance.

Note: The settings recommended in this article work best for systems that meet the minimum requirements for Wuchang (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 16 GB RAM).

RTX 4060 settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers runs at smooth framerates on the RTX 4060 (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 4060 bundles just enough performance and DLSS 3 frame generation to smoothly play Wuchang. We've kept Vegetation Quality and the heavy hitters like Volumetric Fog at Mid since they're the biggest performance drains, but everything else can comfortably run at High on this card without breaking a sweat. You can also turn on frame generation for that extra performance cushion while maintaining crisp visuals.

Here's the detailed settings combination for running the game on the last-gen 60-class pixel pusher:

Graphics Settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : Off

: Off Overall Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution : 60

: 60 Super-Resolution Oversampling : DLSS

: DLSS Frame Generation : On

: On DLSS Frame Generation : x2

: x2 Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Sharpening : 2

: 2 Post-Processing : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Viewing Distance : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Vegetation Quality : Mid

: Mid Volumetric Fog : Mid

: Mid Global Illumination : Mid

: Mid Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Reflection Quality: Mid

RTX 4060 Ti settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The RTX 4060 Ti can handle Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at QHD resolutions (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB's VRAM buffer lets you push most settings to High without worrying about performance drops. Global Illumination stays at Mid since it's still the most demanding feature, but everything else runs comfortably at higher settings. At 1440p with DLSS Quality, you'll get consistent performance with room to spare. On the 8 GB variant, we recommend sticking to 1080p to avoid video-memory-related hiccups.

Here's the detailed settings combination for playing Wuchang on the well-rounded 60 Ti:

Graphics Settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 1440p (or 1080p on the 4060 Ti 8 GB)

: 1440p (or 1080p on the 4060 Ti 8 GB) Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : Off

: Off Overall Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution : 65

: 65 Super-Resolution Oversampling : DLSS Quality (Performance for 4K)

: DLSS Quality (Performance for 4K) Frame Generation : On

: On DLSS Frame Generation : x2

: x2 Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Sharpening : 2

: 2 Post-Processing : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Viewing Distance : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Vegetation Quality : High

: High Volumetric Fog : High

: High Global Illumination : Mid

: Mid Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Reflection Quality: High

The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are limited in terms of overall rendering potential; however, given they support DLSS frame generation, you can manage a playable framerate in several demanding titles. With the above settings combinations applied, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers runs at a stable 60 FPS on these Nvidia cards.

