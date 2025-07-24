Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super were launched for no-compromises 1440p gaming. Fast forward two years, and you'll have to resort to some graphics settings tweaks to maintain high framerates in extremely demanding titles such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. The game isn't optimized well on PC and is locked to 60 FPS on more modest hardware. However, with frame generation, the 4070 can push beyond that.

In this article, we have compiled the ideal graphics settings combinations for the 4070 and 4070 Super GPUs.

Note: The recommended settings work best for systems meeting the recommended requirements of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i7-9700/AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 16 GB RAM).

RTX 4070 settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang looks visually impressive at 1440p (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 4070 is a serious 1440p gaming GPU. We recommend playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with a mix of High and Medium settings. DLSS 3 frame generation makes the framerates playable, with the added Blackwell hardware making demanding settings like Global Illumination and reflections add visual fidelity to the game world.

Here's the detailed settings combination for the high-performance gaming workhorse:

Graphics settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : Off

: Off Overall Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced graphics settings

Oversampling Resolution : 80

: 80 Super-Resolution Oversampling : DLSS Quality

: DLSS Quality Frame Generation : On

: On DLSS Frame Generation : x2

: x2 Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Sharpening : 1

: 1 Post-Processing : Mid

: Mid Shadow Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Viewing Distance : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Vegetation Quality : Mid

: Mid Volumetric Fog : Mid

: Mid Global Illumination : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Reflection Quality: High

RTX 4070 Super settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The RTX 4070 Super handles Wuchang: Fallen Feathers flawlessly at QHD (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 4070 Super's 12GB VRAM and enhanced performance make it a solid choice for playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers comfortably at 1440p. We recommend playing at High, as it can handle the title at 60 FPS with major frame drops. 4K gaming also becomes viable with DLSS Quality mode. Turn frame generation on for that extra smoothness.

Here's the detailed settings combination for the capable upper mid-range performer:

Graphics settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 1440p (or 4K with DLSS Quality)

: 1440p (or 4K with DLSS Quality) Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : Off

: Off Overall Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced graphics settings

Oversampling Resolution : 75

: 75 Super-Resolution Oversampling : DLSS Quality (Balanced for 4K)

: DLSS Quality (Balanced for 4K) Frame Generation : On

: On DLSS Frame Generation : x2

: x2 Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Sharpening : 2

: 2 Post-Processing : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Viewing Distance : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Vegetation Quality : High

: High Volumetric Fog : High

: High Global Illumination : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Reflection Quality: High

Overall, the 4070 and 4070 Super continue to be powerful GPUs for handling the latest games in the market. With the above graphics options applied, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers runs smoothly at 1440p on these cards. However, without frame generation, framerates may be problematic.

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More