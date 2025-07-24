Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super were launched for no-compromises 1440p gaming. Fast forward two years, and you'll have to resort to some graphics settings tweaks to maintain high framerates in extremely demanding titles such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. The game isn't optimized well on PC and is locked to 60 FPS on more modest hardware. However, with frame generation, the 4070 can push beyond that.
In this article, we have compiled the ideal graphics settings combinations for the 4070 and 4070 Super GPUs.
Note: The recommended settings work best for systems meeting the recommended requirements of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i7-9700/AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 16 GB RAM).
RTX 4070 settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
The RTX 4070 is a serious 1440p gaming GPU. We recommend playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with a mix of High and Medium settings. DLSS 3 frame generation makes the framerates playable, with the added Blackwell hardware making demanding settings like Global Illumination and reflections add visual fidelity to the game world.
Here's the detailed settings combination for the high-performance gaming workhorse:
Graphics settings
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Lock FPS: 60
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: Off
- Overall Quality: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced graphics settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 80
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS Quality
- Frame Generation: On
- DLSS Frame Generation: x2
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Sharpening: 1
- Post-Processing: Mid
- Shadow Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Viewing Distance: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Vegetation Quality: Mid
- Volumetric Fog: Mid
- Global Illumination: High
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Reflection Quality: High
RTX 4070 Super settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
The RTX 4070 Super's 12GB VRAM and enhanced performance make it a solid choice for playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers comfortably at 1440p. We recommend playing at High, as it can handle the title at 60 FPS with major frame drops. 4K gaming also becomes viable with DLSS Quality mode. Turn frame generation on for that extra smoothness.
Here's the detailed settings combination for the capable upper mid-range performer:
Graphics settings
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 1440p (or 4K with DLSS Quality)
- Lock FPS: 60
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: Off
- Overall Quality: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced graphics settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 75
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS Quality (Balanced for 4K)
- Frame Generation: On
- DLSS Frame Generation: x2
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Sharpening: 2
- Post-Processing: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Viewing Distance: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Vegetation Quality: High
- Volumetric Fog: High
- Global Illumination: High
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Reflection Quality: High
Overall, the 4070 and 4070 Super continue to be powerful GPUs for handling the latest games in the market. With the above graphics options applied, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers runs smoothly at 1440p on these cards. However, without frame generation, framerates may be problematic.