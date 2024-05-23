Best XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are two cards perfect for playing the latest video games like XDefiant. Ubisoft's newest title is optimized to run at high FPS. On top of this, the extra rendering power of the last-gen 80-class cards also ensures sky-high framerates in the video game. However, a few tweaks have to be made to the title's settings to eliminate any stutters or frame drops.
This article will offer the best settings to use when this game is running on the 3080 or 3080 Ti. These cards have been verified to deliver 90+ FPS consistently in the title, along with a balance between graphics quality and performance.
XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080
The RTX 3080 is available in two variants: 10 and 12 GB. Both can run the video game comfortably at 4K. However, it's best to stick to full HD to ensure flawless performance.
We recommend using a blend of Medium, High, and Ultra settings for an ideal experience. You don't get support for DLSS or FSR in this game. As such, these settings tweaks are necessary:
Video settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Display Monitor: 1
- Triple Buffering: On
- Reduced latency: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
- Brightness: 10
- Contrast: 15
Graphics settings
- DX12 renderer: On
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR peak brightness: 400
- HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400
- Graphics quality: High
- V-sync mode: Off
- Framerate limit: Off
- Shadow quality: High
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadow resolution: Very high
- Contact shadows: All high
- Resolution scale: 100%
- Sharpening: 7
- Particle detail: Ultra
- Volumetric fog: Ultra
- Global reflection quality: Medium
- Local reflection quality: Very high
- Vegetation quality: High
- Sub-surface scattering: On
- Ambient occlusion: Very high
- Object detail: 60
- Extra streaming distance: 10
- Lens flare: On
- Water quality: High
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Terrain quality: High
XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti
Nvidia's TX 3080 Ti packs a bit more rendering prowess than its non-Ti siblings. This enables the GPU to run the shooter at even higher framerates. We don't recommend cranking up the settings, however. Using similar options with a higher resolution will make the game look great and feel smoother.
The detailed graphics options to use for this card are as follows:
Video settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Display Monitor: 1
- Triple Buffering: On
- Reduced latency: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
- Brightness: 10
- Contrast: 15
Graphics settings
- DX12 renderer: On
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR peak brightness: 400
- HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400
- Graphics quality: High
- V-sync mode: Off
- Framerate limit: Off
- Shadow quality: High
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadow resolution: Very high
- Contact shadows: All high
- Resolution scale: 100%
- Sharpening: 7
- Particle detail: Ultra
- Volumetric fog: Ultra
- Global reflection quality: High
- Local reflection quality: Very high
- Vegetation quality: High
- Sub-surface scattering: On
- Ambient occlusion: Very high
- Object detail: 60
- Extra streaming distance: 10
- Lens flare: On
- Water quality: High
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Terrain quality: High
Both the RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti are powerful 4K gaming graphics cards. They deliver high framerates in almost every major AAA title with minor tweaks. XDefiant runs particularly well with the above combinations applied.