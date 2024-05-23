Best XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are two cards perfect for playing the latest video games like XDefiant. Ubisoft's newest title is optimized to run at high FPS. On top of this, the extra rendering power of the last-gen 80-class cards also ensures sky-high framerates in the video game. However, a few tweaks have to be made to the title's settings to eliminate any stutters or frame drops.

This article will offer the best settings to use when this game is running on the 3080 or 3080 Ti. These cards have been verified to deliver 90+ FPS consistently in the title, along with a balance between graphics quality and performance.

XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

XDefiant runs at high resolutions on the RTX 3080 (Image via Ubisoft)

The RTX 3080 is available in two variants: 10 and 12 GB. Both can run the video game comfortably at 4K. However, it's best to stick to full HD to ensure flawless performance.

We recommend using a blend of Medium, High, and Ultra settings for an ideal experience. You don't get support for DLSS or FSR in this game. As such, these settings tweaks are necessary:

Video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Display Monitor: 1

1 Triple Buffering: On

On Reduced latency: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Brightness: 10

10 Contrast: 15

Graphics settings

DX12 renderer: On

On HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR peak brightness: 400

400 HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400

400 Graphics quality: High

High V-sync mode: Off

Off Framerate limit: Off

Off Shadow quality: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadow resolution: Very high

Very high Contact shadows: All high

All high Resolution scale: 100%

100% Sharpening: 7

7 Particle detail: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Global reflection quality: Medium

Medium Local reflection quality: Very high

Very high Vegetation quality: High

High Sub-surface scattering: On

On Ambient occlusion: Very high

Very high Object detail: 60

60 Extra streaming distance: 10

10 Lens flare: On

On Water quality: High

High Chromatic aberration: On

On Terrain quality: High

XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The 3080 Ti is a powerful card for 4K gaming (Image via Nvidia)

Nvidia's TX 3080 Ti packs a bit more rendering prowess than its non-Ti siblings. This enables the GPU to run the shooter at even higher framerates. We don't recommend cranking up the settings, however. Using similar options with a higher resolution will make the game look great and feel smoother.

The detailed graphics options to use for this card are as follows:

Video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Display Monitor: 1

1 Triple Buffering: On

On Reduced latency: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Brightness: 10

10 Contrast: 15

Graphics settings

DX12 renderer: On

On HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR peak brightness: 400

400 HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400

400 Graphics quality: High

High V-sync mode: Off

Off Framerate limit: Off

Off Shadow quality: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadow resolution: Very high

Very high Contact shadows: All high

All high Resolution scale: 100%

100% Sharpening: 7

7 Particle detail: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Global reflection quality: High

High Local reflection quality: Very high

Very high Vegetation quality: High

High Sub-surface scattering: On

On Ambient occlusion: Very high

Very high Object detail: 60

60 Extra streaming distance: 10

10 Lens flare: On

On Water quality: High

High Chromatic aberration: On

On Terrain quality: High

Both the RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti are powerful 4K gaming graphics cards. They deliver high framerates in almost every major AAA title with minor tweaks. XDefiant runs particularly well with the above combinations applied.