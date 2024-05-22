Best XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

XDefiant plays extremely well on the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. The game is optimized well to run at high framerates on even some modest hardware. Given the latest 60-class GPUs are built to run the latest titles at FHD without major frame drops, the triple-digit framerates these cards are pushing out are no surprise.
You'll have to fine-tune the settings to get the best framerates. The highest graphics options can tank the performance you can expect from the video cards. We have compiled this list of the best video settings to help you get an ideal experience in the latest shooter.
Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.
XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060
The Nvidia RTX 4060 8 GB is a capable video card for 1080p gaming. The GPU can handle XDefiant comfortably with a mix of High, Medium, and Ultra settings applied. However, the shooter doesn't ship with DLSS 3 or frame generation. Still, the card can push out high framerates.
The detailed settings recommendation for the 4060 is as follows:
Video settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Display Monitor: 1
- Triple Buffering: On
- Reduced latency: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
- Brightness: 10
- Contrast: 15
Graphics settings
- DX12 renderer: On
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR peak brightness: 400
- HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400
- Graphics quality: Ultra
- V-sync mode: Off
- Framerate limit: Off
- Shadow quality: High
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadow resolution: Ultra
- Contact shadows: All high
- Resolution scale: 100%
- Sharpening: 7
- Particle detail: Ultra
- Volumetric fog: Ultra
- Global reflection quality: Medium
- Local reflection quality: Very high
- Vegetation quality: High
- Sub-surface scattering: On
- Ambient occlusion: Very high
- Object detail: 60
- Extra streaming distance: 10
- Lens flare: On
- Water quality: High
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Terrain quality: High
XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
The RTX 4060 Ti packs more rendering prowess than the non-Ti variant thanks to its beefed-up spec sheets. This GPU can handle the XDefiant comfortably at 1440p but we suggest sticking to FHD for a high FPS experience. A similar mix of High, Medium, and Ultra settings works best for the card.
The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:
Both the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are capable video cards for playing the latest titles in the market like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and XDefiant. These GPUs particularly shine in well-optimized titles like Ubisoft's new shooter. You can easily get over 100 FPS in the game with the above graphics settings applied.