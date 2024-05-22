Best XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

XDefiant plays extremely well on the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. The game is optimized well to run at high framerates on even some modest hardware. Given the latest 60-class GPUs are built to run the latest titles at FHD without major frame drops, the triple-digit framerates these cards are pushing out are no surprise.

You'll have to fine-tune the settings to get the best framerates. The highest graphics options can tank the performance you can expect from the video cards. We have compiled this list of the best video settings to help you get an ideal experience in the latest shooter.

XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

XDefiant runs at high FPS on the 4060 (Image via Ubisoft)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 8 GB is a capable video card for 1080p gaming. The GPU can handle XDefiant comfortably with a mix of High, Medium, and Ultra settings applied. However, the shooter doesn't ship with DLSS 3 or frame generation. Still, the card can push out high framerates.

The detailed settings recommendation for the 4060 is as follows:

Video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Display Monitor: 1

1 Triple Buffering: On

On Reduced latency: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Brightness: 10

10 Contrast: 15

Graphics settings

DX12 renderer: On

On HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR peak brightness: 400

400 HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400

400 Graphics quality: Ultra

Ultra V-sync mode: Off

Off Framerate limit: Off

Off Shadow quality: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadow resolution: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: All high

All high Resolution scale: 100%

100% Sharpening: 7

7 Particle detail: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Global reflection quality: Medium

Medium Local reflection quality: Very high

Very high Vegetation quality: High

High Sub-surface scattering: On

On Ambient occlusion: Very high

Very high Object detail: 60

60 Extra streaming distance: 10

10 Lens flare: On

On Water quality: High

High Chromatic aberration: On

On Terrain quality: High

XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The 4060 Ti can deliver over 100 FPS in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The RTX 4060 Ti packs more rendering prowess than the non-Ti variant thanks to its beefed-up spec sheets. This GPU can handle the XDefiant comfortably at 1440p but we suggest sticking to FHD for a high FPS experience. A similar mix of High, Medium, and Ultra settings works best for the card.

The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:

Video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Display Monitor: 1

1 Triple Buffering: On

On Reduced latency: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Brightness: 10

10 Contrast: 15

Graphics settings

DX12 renderer: On

On HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR peak brightness: 400

400 HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400

400 Graphics quality: Ultra

Ultra V-sync mode: Off

Off Framerate limit: Off

Off Shadow quality: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadow resolution: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: All high

All high Resolution scale: 100%

100% Sharpening: 7

7 Particle detail: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Global reflection quality: Medium

Medium Local reflection quality: Very high

Very high Vegetation quality: High

High Sub-surface scattering: On

On Ambient occlusion: Very high

Very high Object detail: 60

60 Extra streaming distance: 10

10 Lens flare: On

On Water quality: High

High Chromatic aberration: On

On Terrain quality: High

Both the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are capable video cards for playing the latest titles in the market like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and XDefiant. These GPUs particularly shine in well-optimized titles like Ubisoft's new shooter. You can easily get over 100 FPS in the game with the above graphics settings applied.