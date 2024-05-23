Best XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are some of the best GPUs you can buy for playing XDefiant. The cards are some of the latest in the market for high-resolution gaming at remarkable framerates. They are filled to the brim with the latest graphics hardware and technologies like superb ray tracing, DLSS 3 with frame generation, and more. However, XDefiant supports neither of them and it all boils down to pure rasterization capabilities.

You'll have to spend some time in the settings list to get the best performance. Since it is a competitive shooter, you will need a balance between visual quality and high FPS. We have prepared these settings recommendations with such conditions in mind.

XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super

XDefiant runs pretty well on the 4070 and 4070 Super (Image via Ubisoft)

The RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are primed for 1440p gaming performance. These cards can play XDefiant comfortably at this resolution with some tweaks to the settings. We recommend a mix of High, Very High, and Ultra settings for a mix of visual quality and performance. The card can maintain framerates over 90 this way.

The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:

Video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Display Monitor: 1

1 Triple Buffering: On

On Reduced latency: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Brightness: 10

10 Contrast: 15

Graphics settings

DX12 renderer: On

On HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR peak brightness: 400

400 HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400

400 Graphics quality: Ultra

Ultra V-sync mode: Off

Off Framerate limit: Off

Off Shadow quality: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadow resolution: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: All high

All high Resolution scale: 100%

100% Sharpening: 7

7 Particle detail: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Global reflection quality: Medium

Medium Local reflection quality: Very high

Very high Vegetation quality: High

High Sub-surface scattering: On

On Ambient occlusion: Very high

Very high Object detail: 60

60 Extra streaming distance: 10

10 Lens flare: On

On Water quality: High

High Chromatic aberration: On

On Terrain quality: High

XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super

The RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super pack enough power to play XDefiant at 4K (Image via Ubisoft)

The RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super are considerably more powerful than their non-Ti siblings. These cards, although advertised for 1440p gaming, are very capable at 4K resolutions. You can expect decent framerates playing XDefiant at UHD if you have such a high-resolution panel.

We recommend the following settings for the 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super:

Video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Display Monitor: 1

1 Triple Buffering: On

On Reduced latency: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Brightness: 10

10 Contrast: 15

Graphics settings

DX12 renderer: On

On HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR peak brightness: 400

400 HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400

400 Graphics quality: Ultra

Ultra V-sync mode: Off

Off Framerate limit: Off

Off Shadow quality: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadow resolution: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: All high

All high Resolution scale: 100%

100% Sharpening: 7

7 Particle detail: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Global reflection quality: Medium

Medium Local reflection quality: Very high

Very high Vegetation quality: High

High Sub-surface scattering: On

On Ambient occlusion: Very high

Very high Object detail: 60

60 Extra streaming distance: 10

10 Lens flare: On

On Water quality: High

High Chromatic aberration: On

On Terrain quality: High

The RTX 4070 family brings some of the most powerful GPUs out on the market. The video cards can play the latest games without breaking a sweat. Optimized titles like XDefiant run at high framerates on these GPUs with the slight tweaks we suggested above.