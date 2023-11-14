Multiple graphics cards, including last generation's RTX 3060 Ti, are on sale this Black Friday. This GPU continues to be relevant with respect to the latest video game releases for both 1080p and 1440p resolutions. This makes it a worthy option to consider even above offerings from the latest RTX 40 series and RX 7000. To make things even more attractive, it can now be purchased for as little as $300.

Back in 2020, the 3060 Ti was launched for $400. However, for most of its lifespan, the graphics card has sold for around $500 or more. However, considering it is nearly three years old now, the $300 price point isn't too surprising either.

This article goes over the current Black Friday deal on the 3060 Ti and how to claim it.

The $300 Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is a sweet deal this Black Friday

The best Black Friday deals on the RTX 3060 Ti and other graphics cards are on Newegg. The leading computer hardware retailer is offering incredible discounts on a wide range of GPUs, including models from the newly launched RTX 40 series.

The best deal on the 3060 Ti is on the Asus Dual White OC variant of the GPU, which is listed for $299.99, putting it in the same range as the RTX 4060. This variant performs better than the vanilla edition card and maintains decent temperatures even under load, thanks to the robust thermal design of the card. Additionally, the card is completely white. This makes it a sweet deal for the low price of $300.

Note that this deal will only be available until stocks last. Moreover, it doesn't come under Newegg's Black Friday Price Protection scheme, which means you won't get a refund in case the device is discounted even further.

Multiple other RTX 3060 Ti models are available for around $310 to $330 at the time of writing. They are also options worth considering if you don't mind spending slightly more or prefer a certain aesthetic. Performance-wise, all of them are nearly identical.

The RTX 3060 Ti continues to be a powerful graphics card

Even years after its launch, the RTX 3060 Ti is a fantastic graphics card for playing all the latest releases at 1080p resolution at respectable visual quality settings. However, the GPU is limited by some issues, like lack of support for frame generation technologies and an 8 GB video memory buffer, the latter of which is particularly problematic at higher resolutions.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Graphics processor GA104 Shading units/CUDA cores 4,864 Tensor cores 152 RT cores 38 Memory size 8 GB Memory type 14 Gbps 256-bit GDDR6 Max. boost clock 1,665 MHz TDP 200W Price $349

On the bright side, the RTX 3060 Ti easily packs more rendering power than the $300 RTX 4060. The only advantage of the new Ada Lovelace graphics card is frame generation technology. However, given how few games support DLSS 3, we recommend gamers side with the last-generation GPU, especially given the current Black Friday deals on the card.