Black Friday deals: Nvidia RTX 4070 discounted to just $520

Multiple graphics cards are available for way less than their MSRP this Black Friday, including the RTX 4070. This GPU was launched to target 1440p gaming at the highest settings without hiccups a few months ago. At $600, it is much costlier than the last-gen RTX 3070, which debuted for just $500. However, this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, gamers get a chance to snag a 70-class card for close to the $500 price tag.

Multiple 4070 and 4070 Ti models have been discounted at various retail stores. However, the best deals on the RTX 4070 are on Newegg, who are offering several two-fan cards at less than $550. In this article, we will go over the best deal on the GPU available for under $520.

The RTX 4070 is a superb deal at just $520

The best deal for the RTX 4070 is currently available on the Zotac Twin Edge variant. In our review, we found this version to be a superb compact two-fan option for those who want all the features of the GPU at its launch MSRP.

The graphics card is currently listed for $529.99 on the website. With the promo code 3BFCYA4435, you can get an additional $10 off, which brings the effective price down to just $519.99. Do note that the extra discount is only available for a limited time. So, hurry up and claim this deal before it's gone.

On top of this, you are eligible for an additional $40 off in case you are shopping for more items other than the GPU. This will further reduce the overall cost of the RTX 4070.

The RTX 4070 is one of the best graphics cards for 1440p gaming

The new 4070 is a massive upgrade over the last-gen RTX 3070 in terms of overall performance. However, AMD's offerings are enticing and compete against the Nvidia card with much better price-to-performance ratios. The cheaper RX 7800 XT, for instance, delivers slightly better FPS than the 4070.

However, the current price cuts make the Team Green graphics card an option worth considering. It sports better ray tracing performance, wider support, and upscaling quality thanks to DLSS 3 frame generation as opposed to FSR. The 4070 also comes with the Nvidia guarantee that ensures superior performance in creative and professional workloads.

A side-by-side specs comparison of the 4070 with the RX 7800 XT is as follows:

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Nvidia RTX 4070 Graphics processor Navi 32 AD104 Shading units/CUDA cores 3840 5888 TMUs 240 184 ROPs 96 64 Compute Units 60 N/A Tensor cores N/A 184 RT cores 60 46 Base clock 1295 MHz 1920 MHz Boost clock 2430 MHz 2475 MHz Memory size 16 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6X TDP 263W 200W Price $500 $600

At $520, the 4070 is the best, although not the fastest 1440p gaming GPU you should be considering today. Do note that the deal will only be available for a limited time on Newegg. Hence, act fast to drive home one of the latest Ada Lovelace pixel pushers at a bargain price.