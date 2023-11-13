Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra drops to less than $875

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been massively discounted in a crazy early Black Friday deal. It is the highest-end smartphone from the Korean manufacturer and is currently at the top of the stack of Android devices. With the current price slash, you can grab it for just $875, which makes it as expensive as some entry-level flagship devices.

Samsung introduced the Ultra-grade device for an eye-watering $1,200 earlier this year. Although it has been traded at that price for most of the time, the smartphone has been discounted to around $1,000 a few times before. However, the current deal beats them all for the best price you could get on a flagship Samsung phone.

This article will delve deep into the deal's details, including the pricing, exact specifications, and how to grab the phone at the discounted price before it is gone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best phone you can buy for $875

The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at the sale price on Amazon today. This is the entry-level spec for the device and it goes up to 12 GB of RAM and a terabyte of storage. Higher memory and storage specifications will cost you more.

The best part of the current deal on the S23 Ultra is that the device is an unlocked variant. Thus, you won't be locked to any single data provider and can switch to whichever company offers the best service. This makes the $875 deal perfect, given most promotions are run by data companies that force you to use a particular service and never switch.

On top of this, you can also choose to trade in your older smartphones. Based on the device you trade-in, you can save up to $401 on the new Samsung phone.

However, only the green, cream, and phantom black colorways of the smartphone are available as part of this promotion. You will lose out on a number of options Samsung has launched for the S23 Ultra.

More about the Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a powerhouse of a smartphone, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for Samsung at the helm. Besides, the device features one of the best-in-class 6.8-inch displays. The cameras on the phone have made headlines too. It has a 200 MP sensor, which can allegedly click photos of the moon — although that was proven to be a software tactic months after the phone's debut.

The smartphone is also capable of delivering all-day battery life with its 5,000 mAh cell. It also packs the S Pen for fluent multitasking. All told, the device is easily one of the best smartphones you could buy today, which makes the $875 deal even more lucrative.