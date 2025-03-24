Bleach Rebirth of Souls starting on wrong monitor error: Possible reasons and fixes explored

Bleach Rebirth of Souls is the latest addition to the fighting game genre. It is a treat for anime fans, but some PC players have encountered an annoying issue where the game launches on the wrong monitor in a multi-display setup. This is frustrating for those who prefer playing on a specific screen. While the developers have yet to release an official fix, several workarounds can help resolve the issue.

In this article, we will explore why Bleach Rebirth of Souls opens on the wrong monitor and suggest effective fixes to ensure the game launches on the preferred screen.

Why is Bleach Rebirth of Souls starting on the wrong monitor?

There are several potential reasons why Bleach Rebirth of Souls may launch on the incorrect display:

Default monitor settings: Windows may recognize another monitor as the primary display, causing the game to open there by default.

Windows may recognize another monitor as the primary display, causing the game to open there by default. Game display configuration: Some games remember the last used monitor but may not always follow the system’s preferred display settings.

Some games remember the last used monitor but may not always follow the system’s preferred display settings. Fullscreen vs. Windowed Mode: The game may launch in fullscreen mode without proper monitor detection, forcing it onto an unintended screen.

The game may launch in fullscreen mode without proper monitor detection, forcing it onto an unintended screen. Multi-monitor setup issues: If you have more than two monitors, Windows may struggle to determine which display should be used for the game.

If you have more than two monitors, Windows may struggle to determine which display should be used for the game. GPU settings conflict: Graphics card settings in NVIDIA Control Panel or AMD Radeon Software can sometimes override game preferences and assign it to a different monitor.

How to start Bleach Rebirth of Souls on the preferred monitor?

Playing Bleach Rebirth of Souls on PC (Image via Bandai Namco)

If you're facing this issue, here are several methods to ensure the game opens on your desired monitor:

Use the Windows Key shortcut

A quick way to move the game window is by using the Windows Key + Shift + Arrow Key combination. Below are the steps to change the screen depending on the other monitor's position:

Press Win + Shift + Left Arrow to move the game to the left monitor.

to move the game to the left monitor. Press Win + Shift + Right Arrow to move it to the right monitor.

Open the game in Windowed Mode

Sometimes, starting the game in fullscreen mode can cause an issue, so you can try starting in windowed mode. The following instructions will help you how to play on your preferred screen after starting the game in windowed mode.

Launch Bleach Rebirth of Souls in windowed mode .

. Drag the game window to your preferred monitor.

Switch back to fullscreen mode in the settings.

Adjust Windows display settings

Bleach Rebirth of Souls might start on the wrong monitor if the preferred one is not selected as the main display in Windows settings. So, here is the guide to making the preferred monitor as main display:

Right-click on the desktop and select Display Settings.

Scroll down to the Multiple Displays section.

Select your preferred monitor and check "Make this my main display."

Modify GPU Settings

Sometimes, the monitor settings on Windows might clash with the GPU settings. So, it would be wise for you to check the settings to ensure the preferred monitor is the primary display. Follow the steps below to make those necessary changes:

For NVIDIA GPU users:

Open NVIDIA Control Panel.

Go to Set up multiple displays.

Ensure your preferred monitor is set as the primary display.

For AMD GPU users:

Open AMD Radeon Software.

Navigate to the Display tab and adjust the primary monitor settings.

These solutions should resolve the issue of Bleach Rebirth of Souls starting on the wrong monitor. If the error continues to interrupt the experience, you should wait for Tamsoft Corporation to release official fixes via update.

